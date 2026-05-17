‘Trust in Arne Slot has hit rock bottom’ and the ‘clamour’ for his sacking is ‘growing louder’ at Liverpool, according to a trusted source.

Villa triumphed 4-2 to condemn Liverpool to their 12th defeat of the season and while the Reds’ FSG owners continue to back Slot and insist he will remain on as manager next season, the vast majority of the fanbase are pushing for a change.

The decision to stick with Slot has been brought into sharp focus by Chelsea’s move to secure Xabi Alonso – the favourite to replace Slot at Anfield – as their new manager. The Blues have agreed a four-year contract with former Liverpool midfielder to take over at Stamford Bridge.

And as departing hero Mohamed Salah took to X to deliver a scathing assessment of Liverpool after they ‘crumbled’ to yet another defeat, The Athletic’s James Pearce delivered a similarly bleak picture of the outlook for the Dutchman on Merseyside.

‘Slot said in the build-up to Friday’s 4-2 defeat that he expects to keep his job this summer following the recent conversations he’s had with FSG CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, but whether he should is a very different matter,’ Pearce said in The Athletic.

‘Can Edwards and Hughes really ignore the clamour for change among the fanbase? It’s growing louder by the week, and the Dutchman’s public reassurances that Liverpool will be a very different force under his leadership next term sound increasingly hollow.

‘Slot has undoubtedly been dealt a bad hand by circumstances beyond his control this season, but he’s also consistently failed to get the best out of the resources available.

‘Excuses are wearing thin, and trust in Slot has hit rock bottom. There’s so much wrong that it seems fanciful it could all be fixed by buying pace out wide and adding more of a combative edge in midfield.’

READ MORE: ‘Self-serving’ Salah destroyed after ‘monstrous ego’ exposed as Liverpool ‘scared’ by Alonso

‘Heavy metal’ Salah

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of a season in which he’s not seen eye to eye with Slot, and took to social media to hit out at the Reds’ title defence, insisting he wants to see the return of ‘heavy metal’ football next term.

‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions,’ Salah wrote.

‘It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that.

‘Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

‘I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

‘That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

‘It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.

‘Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

‘As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.’