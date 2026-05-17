Xabi Alonso will be the Chelsea ‘manager’ as owners BlueCo have agreed to a significant model change and look set to take a quality over quantity approach in the transfer market this summer.

£1.8bn-worth of signings has reaped scant reward for Chelsea’s American owners in four years at the Stamford Bridge helm, and after both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were given their marching orders this season, BlueCo appear to finally be learning from their mistakes.

Alonso looks set to be announced as the new Chelsea manager on a four-year deal on Sunday having been sacked by Real Madrid in January, and Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has provided some details on the contract talks, his plans for the team, his role in transfers and a new title.

Solhekol wrote on X: ‘It was Chelsea’s idea for Alonso to have title of “manager” instead of “head coach” because they were so impressed with his leadership qualities. He did not ask to have the manager title.

‘Alonso will not be wedded to playing three at the back at Chelsea. He used that formation at Bayer Leverkusen because it suited the players he had in his squad. He is more than happy to play with a back four. Chelsea will play different formations under him.

‘As things stand, he is unlikely to be at the Spurs game on Tuesday.

‘The current football leadership structure Chelsea have will remain in place. None of the sporting directors will be leaving. They were all involved in Alonso’s appointment.

‘Chelsea met with other candidates they were given permission to speak to. They were very impressed with Andoni Iraola and he made a real impression and impact during their conversations.’

READ MORE: Ten demands Xabi Alonso should make to BlueCo to accept Chelsea job

Quality over quality

Chelsea have taken a scattergun approach to transfers so far under BlueCo, but Solhekol claims they will be far more reserved and picky about their dealings under Alonso.

He added: ‘Chelsea have held multiple meetings with Alonso about all aspects of the job over a number of weeks. Alonso will be involved in recruitment and Chelsea expect to sign 3/4 players this summer, including a centre back.

‘Chelsea have no concerns about Alonso’s experience managing Real Madrid. Despite only managing there for a short spell, Alonso had a win percentage of more than 70%, winning 24 of 34 games. Senior figures at Real Madrid gave him glowing references.

‘He will be officially announced the new Chelsea manager tomorrow (Sunday) and he will start work on 1 July.’