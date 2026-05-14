Xabi Alonso makes ‘one main demand’ to Chelsea during ‘conversations’ after Liverpool reach decision

Xabi Alonso, who has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool

As Liverpool decide not to make a move for Xabi Alonso and stick with Arne Slot, the former Real Madrid manager has made a huge demand to Chelsea to take charge of the Blues, according to a report.

Alonso has been consistently linked with the Liverpool managerial role since January 2026, following his departure from Real Madrid.

Arne Slot won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, but the Dutchman has been criticised by the fans for the team’s disappointing performances and results in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have decided to stick with Slot and will not hire Alonso, despite many fans’ desire.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel on May 11: “What’s happening with Xabi Alonso?

“One first important point, guys. I told you in the video two days ago, I keep telling you, I think, on the channel in the last two, three months, every week – Xabi Alonso and Liverpool are not in conversations.

READ: Chelsea: Xabi Alonso ‘will reject offer’ for two reasons with BlueCo to turn to ‘credible’ alternative

“I know, out of Germany, there was some story going around about Xabi Alonso to Liverpool, Xabi Alonso favourite to take the job, Xabi Alonso in conversations with Liverpool – Xabi Alonso never had any sort of contact with Liverpool this year, 2026.

“I told you in a video two days ago, now the news is everywhere about this, but I keep insisting there is nothing between Xabi Alonso and Liverpool, apart from the appreciation you can have for the person, the former player, the Liverpool former player as well, so there is a very good feeling, a very good connection, but that’s it.

“In terms of negotiations, in terms of official approaches, zero between Liverpool and Xabi Alonso.

“I told you again last week, and I am telling you again today,

“Then I know many people didn’t trust the story because obviously, maybe some Liverpool fans hope for a change, but Liverpool, so far, have not made any contact with Xabi Alonso, and Liverpool are trusting Arne Slot.

READ MORE: Ten demands Xabi Alonso should make to BlueCo to accept Chelsea job

“Liverpool are supporting Arne Slot.

“Then guys, if something changes and if something will be changing during the end of the season review, I will be here, I will let you know, but at the moment, Xabi Alonso is not even talking to Liverpool.

“His lawyers, his representatives, are not talking to Liverpool, and Liverpool keep supporting Arne Slot.

“Liverpool are not talking to other coaches. So, that the status of the story.

“Again, anything different happening, I will be here to update you.”

Xabi Alonso ‘demand’ to Chelsea owners BlueCo

Romano also revealed on May 13 that Chelsea and Alonso are in “conversations”.

The Italian journalist said: “What I can confirm is that my understanding, apart from Xabi Alonso conversations with his agent, and Xabi Alonso would be open to returning to the Premier League, Andoni Iraola, who wants to stay in the Premier League and would be excited about the possibility to do that at Chelsea eventually, so apart from the managers being mentioned, the idea at Chelsea is to get the new manager as soon as possible, before the World Cup.

“This is the plan. So, in almost one month for sure, Chelsea want to have everything already signed, already announced, already completed.

“This is the timing in mind at Chelsea.”

According to The Touchline, Alonso believes that he can take Chelsea to the level of Paris Saint-Germain under manager Luis Enrique.

However, according to the account with 1.6million followers on X, Alonso has demanded that he has ‘full control over the squad and key sporting decisions’.

The Touchline posted on X at 9am on May 13: “EXCLUSIVE: Xabi Alonso believes in, and hopes to build, a project at Chelsea similar to the one Luis Enrique has created at Paris Saint-Germain.

“One of Xabi Alonso’s main demands to Chelsea is to have full control over the squad and key sporting decisions.

“BlueCo have learned from their mistakes with Enzo Maresca and are willing to give Alonso that power.”

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