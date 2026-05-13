Alonso has ‘problem’ with BlueCo as top Chelsea target told to ‘watch out’ for Blues pair

Xabi Alonso will face the same “problem” at Chelsea as he experienced at Real Madrid and has been told to “watch out” for two Blues stars.

Alonso has emerged as the ‘favourite’ to take over at Stamford Bridge this summer and is said to be open to the possibility despite his clear preference being Liverpool.

With Arne Slot in place at Anfield and going nowhere, Alonso could land at Chelsea, who must “give him the keys” if he’s to be a success, according to Chelsea hero Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“I don’t think he did that badly at Real Madrid,” Hasselbaink said of Alonso on Sky Sports News.

“Obviously what is expected at Real Madrid is being at the top all season but I think he was still within touching distance of Barcelona.

“The problem is he wants to manage how he wants to manage and he feels that the players have to follow him. Stars are a little bit different, you need the support of the club.

“I really like that, I like that he has his way, ‘This is how I see it, you players are going to follow my guidance and this is how I want to play and you’re going to play in a system, you’re going to run’, and if Chelsea chooses him, you have to give him the keys.

“I’ve always said that whoever you choose, you have to give them the keys and the players need to know that he is the decision-maker.”

Asked if the Chelsea chiefs will let Alonso make the decisions, Hasselbaink replied: “That’s a question for them, but I think that’s the only way it will work.

“Players need to know that the manager is in charge for football decisions and the moment they know that, they will run harder, they will do their best.

“So if you’re going to choose Alonso, give him the keys and trust the process. Trust the process and let him lead.”

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Liam Rosenior was the last man to go, lasting just 106 days as Chelsea boss after Enzo Maresca was sacked in January.

Hasselbaink has sympathy for Rosenior and Maresca; instead pointing the finger of blame at BlueCo.

“I don’t think Liam Rosenior really was the wrong person,” he went on.

“Enzo Maresca also had no credentials, he didn’t have experience, but he was absolutely magnificent. He played a certain way and he was successful.

“He won the Europa Conference League, he won the Club World Cup, he got them in the Champions League when he left, they were in a good position.

“What happened in that spell of time when Enzo left and Liam was there? What happened? That’s what we need to find. Why did it go suddenly like that? I cannot only be Liam’s fault.

“That’s where they really need to have a look at what has gone wrong and we need to make that better for the next manager to come in.

“Yes, I do agree that I prefer someone with pedigree and who has been there because it’s a big, big club with big, big players. Normally you would associate that job, when it becomes available, with a Thomas Tuchel, a Mauricio Pochettino, a Jose Mourinho, a Carlo Ancelotti, these kind of names.

“Why are those sort of names not linked anymore? That’s what we have to think about in my opinion.”

Two to watch out for

Meanwhile, former Chelsea centre-back William Gallas has advised Alonso to keep a keen eye on Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella – both of whom broke ranks during the last international break – if he takes on the Chelsea challenge.

“Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella shouldn’t have made those comments in the international break,” Gallas told BetVictor.

“You can’t make those comments when you’re a senior player in the squad and when you’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“But, Liam Rosenior shouldn’t have addressed it publicly in the press conference, that needs to be dealt with privately. If you speak negatively about a player in public nowadays, they are very offended and will blame the manager for poor performances.

“I think Alonso will know exactly who to look out for, especially Enzo and Cucurella, but there are four or five players he’ll need to speak to in a different way compared to the rest.

“The players need to know that, simply, they are not good enough.”

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