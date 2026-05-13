Manchester United Under-18 manager Darren Fletcher has given his verdict on Chido Obi, who rejected the chance to stay at Arsenal and moved to Old Trafford in 2024, and has also praised JJ Gabriel.

Obi moved to Man Utd in the summer of 2024 after leaving Premier League rivals Arsenal.

As reported by The London Evening Standard at the time, Arsenal offered Obi ‘the chance to become a scholar with them’ after his schoolboy terms at the north London club expired.

However, the Denmark Under-21 international striker, who was 16 at the time, ‘turned down’ the chance to stay at Arsenal.

Bayern Munich were interested in Obi in the summer of 2024, but the youngster eventually moved to Man Utd.

Obi was promoted to the Man Utd senior team last season when Ruben Amorim was in charge.

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The exciting striker made eight first-team appearances for Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign, but he has failed to make a similar impact this time around.

The 18-year-old has made the Man Utd matchday squad just once this season, and that too as an unused substitute against Wolves in December 2025.

Man Utd Under-18 coach Darren Fletcher, though, is not concerned about Obi’s development.

The former Man Utd midfielder has praised the youngster’s attitude while revealing that he wanted to play in an Under-18s game against Manchester City in February.

However, Fletcher has warned that Obi will have to work a lot to make the step-up to the senior side and stay there on a regular basis.

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Darren Fletcher’s message to Man Utd striker Chido Obi

Fletcher told BBC Sport: “An Under-21 game was cancelled the day before and Chido messaged me, asking to play.

“I thought it was amazing for Chido to want to play, to not think the Under-18s is beneath him in any way. That just shows how mature he is.

“We can look at Chido’s size and forget how young he is.

“It’s about transferring what he does at under-18 and under-21 football into men’s football. That’s the jump all young players have to make.

“It’s more demanding, it’s more intense, it’s more physical and you have to prepare yourself not just in terms of size, but in terms of thinking, movement, timing, decision making, responsibility out of possession.

“All the young players will face the same challenge and have to show they’re ready to take that next step.”

Darren Fletcher praises Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Fletcher is busy preparing his Man Utd Under-18 team for the FA Youth Cup final against their Man City counterparts on Thursday.

JJ Gabriel is set to start for Man Utd, and Fletcher has raved about the 15-year-old talent.

Fletcher said: “JJ’s an amazing talent.

“He is a fantastic kid. He brings an enthusiasm to the pitch every day to learn, to want to play, to be on the ball. He’s desperate to do better, to improve and to learn. He takes constructive criticism well and I’ve got a great relationship with him.

“I do think we need to remember he is a kid and also he’s been part of a really good team, and the players have helped him as well.

“But JJ has scored the goals and goals always get the limelight. He has a major future and is somebody I’ve enjoyed working with immensely.

“His next steps are something people above me will decide. We want him to go up there and thrive, so we need to get him in the position to do that.”

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