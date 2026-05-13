Steven Gerrard has sent Liverpool a “critical” transfer message as Newcastle’s ‘clear plan’ to sign midfielder Curtis Jones emerges.

Jones has made 226 appearances for Liverpool having graduated from the Reds academy, but has never really nailed down a spot in the starting XI and is reportedly frustrated at his lack of game time. He’s started less than half the Premier League games this term.

He’s currently under contract until 2027 but itchy feet could see him leave this summer amid strong interest from Inter Milan and several Premier League clubs.

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In an interview during a trip to Malaysia, Gerrard insisted his beloved Liverpool should be looking to keep their academy graduates who “understand the values” of the club.

“I think the academy system at our club is crucial and vital,” Gerrard said. “It’s important we keep producing home-grown talents.

“I think naturally, being around the city, growing up in the city, we understand the demands of the club, the style, what the fans want.

“It’s embedded in us because we know the city inside out. I wouldn’t allow Curtis Jones to leave. I wished and hoped that Trent (Alexander-Arnold) didn’t leave us.

“Certainly, you’ll understand and respect every player has got their own career and can make their own decisions.”

Gerrard added: “But it’s very difficult to replace a player at Trent’s level because he’s world-class. Hopefully, hopefully, he might return one day.

“I think it’s critical and key that we keep producing home-grown talent, and what you do have to say is that Liverpool have been really good at that.

“If you look back, Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Trent, myself, even the likes of players like Jay Spearing and Stephen Warnock who don’t play the [same] amount of games, but they still come into the team and they understand the values and the principles of what we’re about.”

Inter or Newcastle?

Inter Milan plotted an audacious move for Jones in January, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he “could leave” this summer after discussions over a new deal beyond 2027 have “been stalling”.

Romano said on X: “Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool in the summer as talks over new deal have been stalling for months.

“Inter have been interested since January and remain keen, depending on price tag. Premier League clubs also involved.”

Weekend Sports co-founder and journalist Sebastien Vidal revealed last week that Newcastle have a ‘clear plan’ to sign Jones if Sandro Tonali is poached this summer.

He wrote on X: ‘In case of Tonali’s departure, Newcastle already has a clear plan: go on the offensive for Curtis Jones.

‘The profile is highly appealing internally: volume of play, technical quality, experience with titles, and could perfectly fit into the project. Liverpool might open the door this summer…’

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