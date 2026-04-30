Gerrard to emulate idol Lampard at Burnley after Parker leaves by mutual consent

Scott Parker has left Burnley by ‘mutual consent’ and Steven Gerrard will shortly be announced as their new manager as the Liverpool icon can’t help but copy Frank Lampard in his 20-year bid to extricate himself from Chelsea legend’s shadow.

Parker led Burnley into the Premier League last season with a 100-point haul but the 45-year-old will now part ways with the Clarets after their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed last week.

A Burnley club statement read: ‘Scott Parker has left his position as Head Coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent.

‘Following confirmation of the Club’s relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the Board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude.

‘The Club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club.’

Parker’s assistant Mike Jackson will take interim charge for the rest of the season as Burnley confirmed ‘the process of appointing a new permanent Head Coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has begun’.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on Wednesday that Burnley had ‘entered talks with Steven Gerrard’s representatives to make the Reds legend their new head coach’ and that Gerrard has ‘given the green light to move forward’.

Gerrard’s coaching career began impressively as he led Rangers to the SPL title in 2020/21, but he was sacked by Aston Villa after losing 19 of his 40 games in charge; a record which was made to look even worse by successor Unai Emery quickly guiding the Villans into Europe and then the Champions League.

He then spent 18 months at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, which didn’t go much better, and has been out of a job since January 2025, turning his hand to punditry in the meantime.

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He’s now the favourite to replace Parker at Turf Moor and will surely accept the role as a Championship job is the best he can hope for and he can’t help but mimic Lampard in his bid to outshine his former England midfield partner at something, anything in his footballing or coaching careers.

A man who won far fewer trophies, scored far fewer goals and got fewer assists in his time as a so-called Liverpool legend has had to watch Lampard also show his coaching superiority by guiding Coventry City to the Championship title at a canter; Gerrard will now try to emulate his idol at Burnley.

Parker said it was an “immense privilege” to manager Burnley after his exit was confirmed on Thursday.

“It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years. I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction,” Parker said.

“I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024-25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League.

“I would like to thank Alan and the ownership group for their support during my time at the club. My thanks also go to the fantastic and tireless staff behind the scenes and, most importantly, to the players, who have given me everything since the first day I arrived.

“Finally, thank you to the Burnley fans. I wish you all and this great club nothing but the very best for the future.”