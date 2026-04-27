Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Joao Pedro after they beat Leeds United 1-0 in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game with a close-range header in the first half to give Chelsea a place in the FA Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on May 16.

It was the Blues’ first match since Liam Rosenior was sacked after five Premier League defeats in a row and seven defeats in eight matches in all competitions.

Calum McFarlane was given the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, as Chelsea look for a permanent successor to Rosenior, and he benefitted from a return to fitness for Blues forward Pedro.

Pedro, who arrived from Brighton for £60m in the summer transfer window, stood out as Chelsea beat Leeds at Wembley with the Brazilian giving McFarlane the focal point he needed.

Gerrard said of Pedro on TNT Sports: “He was a great focal point today. He’s a lovely mover with the ball.

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“Remember in the second half when Cucurella wrapped one in and you’re thinking as a centre forward thanks for that, it’s coming in neck high and his first touch was absolutely beautiful.

“I think Chelsea look a different team with him in and he made a big difference today.”

Joe Cole also praised Pedro with the former Chelsea midfielder impressed by the Brazil international’s overall centre-forward play.

Cole added: “He plays with that flair, I loved him today he was dropping off in the pockets. He did his centre forward job, he held up the play and when he got into good positions he was picking the right passes.

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“They didn’t know whether to go with him when he got into the pockets, he ran in behind. He was such a problem for Leeds and when he’s on song you can see the influence.

“He’s been out the team and we’ve looked a bit off it. When he’s in the team it’s so much more balanced.”

After making two brilliant saves to keep Leeds at bay, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez said of the win: “It’s amazing. The boys reacted in the way they should have.

“We’ve tried to keep everyone positive in training and it’s the chance to be in another final. It’s something we’ve been working for and it’s amazing.

“I’m happy. I always try to do my job. We go through ups and downs. I’m very happy about the season I’ve had but it’s about ending it on a high. Four Premier League games to go and a final.”