Manchester United have been mocked over their ‘revisionism’ and Arsenal have been backed to do the double in ludicrous circumstances.

Also, is the 2025/26 Premier League title race ‘uncomfortably familiar’?

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Man Utd revisionism exposed

I am finding it quite amusing that Manchester United fans are handing out asterisks for league titles won by other clubs. They cite (alleged, unproven) financial doping and other nebulous excuses.

I am not a follower of a top flight club, mainly because I believe you put up with the team from where you’re born (or have a genuine geographical connection with; not just that they won everything when you we’re a child).

The revisionism comes from ignoring the fact that BskyB had a massive stake in Manchester United, hence the most televised club, bringing in more revenue. The buying of any challenging club’s best player to weaken them for the next season. Most egregious of all, is the fact that referees were very obviously biased in their favour. Clattenburg openly admitted as much: some of the fouls were absolutely disgraceful, yet went unpunished. 1 penalty conceded at Old Trafford in 18 seasons tells its own story.

If any club deserves their achievements being asterisked, it’s Manchester United. If the basic premise of fair sporting competition was ignored by open bias from referees then every domestic honour is tarnished. They did more to destroy sporting integrity than any other club. Yes, financial doping distorts the playing field, but that could happen to any club (Chelsea, Wrexham, City etc.), whereas cheating orchestrated by the referee only benefits one club only.

Dan, PUFC

READ: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Leeds, Pep Guardiola, Arsenal, Ollie Watkins, Ipswich



Forest delivers a lovely relegation twist

..Seeing Forest win, almost certainly securing their Premier League survival.

Equally lovely is that it almost certainly means that one of London’s two biggest clubs is going down.

I’d like to see ‘Spurs drop because they are a MCFC bogey team. What’s the views of the dear readers on this? WHUFC or THFC for the drop and why?

Curiously,

Branmasterflash

London buses

Bookmark this article – Arteta will win the Double this season. He will lead Arsenal by lifting both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Why?

Because Arsenal is cornered (stop it!) Have you seen how an animal with its back to the wall fights? That’s Arsenal – dripping wet, frightened, snarling.

Check this:

Arteta is in Year 7 on a 5-year process.

He has spent 1 billion GBP with nowt to show for it.

He has added to the best squad without losing a single decent player.

The football sucks.

Now the results suck.

The boos are ringing out.

The anti-Arteta numbers are growing faster than my search history after midnight.

Rival fans are laughing and new memes are made everyday.

Each and every one of these is enough to drive any top-tier manager into a deep, soul-crushing depression. Except Arteta isn’t top-tier and he certainly doesn’t do depression. A cornered animal, it’s fight or die.

That’s why they will their next 8 games 1-0 and will win the f*cking the Double. And when they do, I am sending this article, framed, to each and every one of you.

Vinnie 3rd-eye Pee

READ MORE: Man City or Arsenal? Six predictions for Premier League title after decider at the Etihad



2011/12 repeat on the cards…

Somewhere in the football simulation multiverse, someone has clearly set the Premier League difficulty back to “2011/12 mode.”

Because this 2025/26 title race is starting to feel uncomfortably familiar.

We’ve seen this film before. Manchester City. Manchester United. Final-day tension. Goal difference doing maths gymnastics like it’s auditioning for Cirque du Soleil.

Back in 2011/12, City and United finished level on 89 points, separated only by goal difference. It went right down to the final day, with City needing stoppage-time chaos against QPR to seal their first-ever Premier League title. And, of course, football obliged. Edin Džeko equalised. Then Sergio Agüero did the thing—that thing—making “AGUEROOOOO” less a commentary line and more a national memory. City won it on goal difference, the only time it’s ever been decided the Premier League title that way.

Fast forward to 2025/26, and here we are again: two teams trading blows, refusing to drop points, and flirting with the idea that goal difference might once again be the final villain in the story.

It’s not even subtle anymore. The Premier League is basically recycling plotlines like a Netflix series that knows it peaked early (the current football being played like it’s on Xanax) but refuses to get cancelled.

The only difference? In 2012, we didn’t have 24/7 tactical breakdowns, xG graphs for breathing patterns, and pundits telling us “this could go all the way” every 11 minutes.

But the feeling is the same:

Two heavyweights (hey, you at the back, stop laughing at Arsenal!), zero margin for error and one title waiting to be decided by something as cruel and absurd as a single goal swing;

If this season ends like 2011/12, we’ll call it destiny.

If it doesn’t… we’ll still pretend it was inspired by it.

Either way, someone should check on Martin Tyler’s vocal cords. Just in case.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (A viewer who has seen this script before and knows exactly how it ends but is still watching anyway)

Game of the season still to come in the Premier League

Are we about to witness the greatest match of the season when Chelsea play Spurs in the Premier League?

These are two teams that have clearly shown how clubs should not be run. As one is staring at missing European games next season, the other might soon be playing in the championship!

When people buy clubs for the sake of it while having no appetite for the game, this is the end result.

I feel for the genuine supporters of both clubs who have been shortchanged badly.

The title for the worst team in London is up for grabs. Who will inherit this comical crown?

Yiembe, Mombasa

READ NEXT: Gary Neville, Michael McIntyre and the exploitation of football fan media

I don’t write in about my team for a few reasons. First and foremost because there’s not a fat lot to say other than we play horrible football (goals from open play are in the low teens all season long so far, maybe Mikel has been studying us), are recently relegated, and heading back to our natural home in league 2 (from which lowly vantage point we beat Liverpool at Anfield last time we played them, chortle).

The critical difference between you and me though, as well as most other Arsenal/Liverpool fans here is twofold: 1) I’m actually from the town whose football team I support. 2) When my team are shite, lose lots, and get relegated, I shake my head, tut, and then shrug, because I’m not a child.

Also, this site, for the reasons that ought to be obvious to anyone with a single serviceable brain cell, but clearly not since the editor keeps having to spell it out, has to be focused on traffic to attract advertising. Said traffic is currently largely incoherent Gooners, similarly challenged This Means More FC fans, and largely pretty reasonable Man U fans to a lesser extent. Even with a cataract, I would have thought you would be able to see that for yourself.

If all Gooner email contributors were more Kryten, and less Ryan, or kopites more Dixon and less Minty, then we might get some decent mailboxes. But as long as most of you make fools of yourselves daily (see your mail for further evidence here), I’ll keep teasing you.

But you knew all this already, you’re just sore because Arsenal are falling apart. Again. Happy for you to vent at me if it helps though mate. Alternatively, I would try to find something other than Arteta’s Risk Averse All-Stars to fill the deep void you clearly have in your life.

RHT/TS x

Why Man City are not trolling Arsenal

A couple of days back, one Arsenal fan wrote that why was there no city fan mail gloating about our win on Sunday. And from that, he concludes that city don’t have a big fanbase and nobody cares about their title and shit.

Without getting tribalistic, one reason for that,I will say Arteta and Arsenal have done a tremendous job at Arsenal over the past few years. They are going toe to toe against a top manager, an elite squad and a generational striker. What is the point of offensive trolling like the banner displayed last year at Anfield or even the city fan with that plastic bottle.

Maybe it’s not just the culture at this club to engage in such shit. Or perhaps it’s just me, but I would have been sadder if Haaland actually went down to that headbutt, not our way, better to defeat Gabriel with him still on the pitch. After all Arsenal did play with some spirit, unlike the decaf shit they served two years ago at the Etihad.

The second reason is we have Stewie to do the job….

Victor MCFC

(What was the point of Gyokeres if he was brought so late)

MEDIAWATCH: The truth behind Carrick’s one-word Manchester United ‘dig’ at Amorim over Fernandes

