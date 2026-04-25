According to reports, Arsenal face losing star defender William Saliba to Paris Saint-Germain following an ‘unprecedented’ offer.

Over the past few years, Arsenal have built one of the best squads in Europe, so it would be a massive underachievement if they fail to win a trophy this season.

Having failed to win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Premier League and Champions League are Arsenal’s only remaining hopes of a trophy this season.

Arsenal have shown signs of weakness this month, but they have a host of players who could play for any club in the world.

This includes Saliba, who has been brilliant alongside Gabriel Magalhaes over the past few seasons.

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Saliba has been sporadically linked with a move to several European giants, but he committed himself to Arsenal by signing a new five-year contract at the end of 2025.

However, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims PSG are keen to bring the France international, who has been deemed ‘one of the best players in the Premier League’, back to Ligue Un this summer.

Luis Enrique’s side are said to be ‘preparing a coup’ and have ‘put a figure close to €100 million on the table to convince the Arsenal board’ as part of a ‘unprecedented financial offensive to try and sign Saliba’.

Saliba’s stance on transfer revealed

And the same report claims Saliba would be keen on a move to PSG.

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The report explains: ‘Optimism is growing at the Parc des Princes offices regarding the feasibility of this transfer, which would shake up the international market. It is rumoured that William Saliba would welcome a return to his native country to lead the defense of the French champions.

‘However, the British club is in a strong position, as the player’s contract doesn’t expire until 2030. The challenge will be overcoming Mikel Arteta’s resistance, who considers the centre-back an indispensable asset to his tactical system. Despite the complexity, the Parisian machine has already begun to move decisively to secure this top-tier signing.’

Before signing his contract extension, Saliba admitted that he was “tempted” by a potential move to Real Madrid.

“Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you,” Saliba told Telefoot last November.

“But for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal. First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else,” he confessed.

Saliba also brushed off suggestions that he could play alongside Kylian Mbappe next season. He added: “No, no, the Bondy connection is with the French national team, for now.”

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