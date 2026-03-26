Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘confident’ of selling Marcus Rashford even if they cannot reach an agreement with Barcelona.

Last summer, England international Rashford left Man Utd and joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford secured this move after returning to form during his loan spell at Aston Villa, while Barcelona took a punt on him after they missed out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

It was initially feared that Rashford would barely play for Barcelona as he competes with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for minutes and he has slipped in the pecking order recently, but he has still massively surpassed expectations at the Nou Camp.

The versatile forward has ten goals and 13 assists in his 39 appearances for Barcelona this season, so it should be a no-brainer for them to sign him permanently.

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However, Barcelona’s renowned financial issues mean Rashford’s situation is far from simple, especially because Man Utd are rightly intent on selling the forward rather than sanctioning a second loan this summer.

And a report from ESPN claims Man Utd are ‘relaxed’ about the Rashford situation as they are ‘confident they would be able to find other suitors if the Spanish giants decide against triggering their option to make the move permanent’.

United are said to be ‘adamant’ that they will only let Rashford leave on their terms.

The report adds: ‘Sources have told ESPN that United believe Rashford’s form in Spain has increased his value and that they could potentially negotiate a higher fee with another club.

‘Sources have told ESPN that there have been enquiries from a number of clubs in England and Europe about Rashford’s potential availability amid the uncertainty about his future.’

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The same outlet claims it is ‘likely that he would be allowed to rejoin the first-team squad’ if he is still contracted to Man Utd when pre-season starts, he is ‘still unlikely’ to be fully reintegrated.

And a report from The Daily Briefing has named AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as two ‘new suitors’ for Rashford, while we are ‘likely to hear about concrete links with other top clubs soon’.

Regarding Barcelona’s stance, a source for the outlet claimed: “Barcelona are backtracking on Rashford now.

“It’s still not clear if they’ve closed the door entirely or if they’ll try to negotiate a lower fee, or if Rashford himself might have to lower his wage demands.”

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