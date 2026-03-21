Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on whether to appoint Michael Carrick permanently and he has ‘requested’ a signing.

Carrick has done a superb job as Man Utd interim boss, winning seven of his ten Premier League games in charge.

This form has dramatically improved Man Utd’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification, and it places him in a great position to become their next permanent manager.

The Red Devils are also linked with a host of other managers, but it will be hard for club chiefs not to appoint Carrick permanently if/when he secures them a spot in the Champions League.

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd ‘want’ Carrick to remain in charge beyond this season and he has ‘requested’ the £50m signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as part of their midfield overhaul in the summer.

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Dewsbury-Hall has returned to form after joining Everton from Chelsea last summer and could soon be on the move again, with Man Utd and Aston Villa among those linked with him.

Regarding Man Utd’s interest, Fichajes adds:

The transfer market at Old Trafford has taken a fascinating turn following Michael Carrick’s consolidation as manager of the Red Devils. The interim manager, whose appointment as permanent coach seems imminent thanks to his results, has formally requested that Manchester United sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. ‘Manchester United understands that it needs more depth in its squad to face the multiple competitions remaining on the calendar. They are seriously evaluating the situation of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has become Everton’s breakout star this season.’

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Man Utd will likely sign at least two midfielders in the summer and will also strengthen in other positions, while they will inevitably raise funds via player exits.

Marcus Rashford is among those who could bring in cash for Man Utd, though reports this week have claimed that a permanent move to Barcelona has hit a stumbling block over the Spanish giants’ refusal to pay £26m.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke insists a deal between Man Utd and Barcelona for Rashford ‘will get done’.

O’Rourke said: “It’ll be an interesting one. Ideally, Barcelona want to keep Marcus Rashford beyond the end of the season and Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Obviously, the fact that Joan Laparta has won presidency again at Barcelona really boosts Rashford’s hopes of getting that move done, he wants to keep him.

“I think Hansi Flick is more than happy to keep the England international as well.

“They would prefer not to have to pay that 26 million pound fee this summer due to their ongoing financial issues.

“They would like another loan and then have the buy clause after that one. But yeah, I still think this deal will get done.”

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