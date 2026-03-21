Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to reports, Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is ‘close to joining’ Real Madrid and two other Blues players have been put ‘up for sale’.

The World Cup winner has been one of Chelsea‘s best players, with the midfielder grabbing 18 goal involvements in his 45 appearances across all competitions.

However, Fernandez could leave Chelsea this summer as he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months.

After Chelsea exited the Champions League in midweek, Fernandez hinted at an exit from Stamford Bridge.

When asked whether he can confirm he will remain at Chelsea beyond this season, Fernandez responded: “I don’t know, I don’t know.

“There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

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Fernandez has also been linked with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs in recent days, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he is ‘close to joining’ Real Madrid.

The report claims: ‘At Chelsea, they are beginning to accept that Enzo Fernandez could leave the club in the next transfer window. The lack of results and the absence of trophies have weighed heavily on the player’s decision.

‘Real Madrid could include players in the deal to lower the cost of signing Enzo Fernandez. Several names have already begun to circulate as possible additions to the transfer.’

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And another report from Fichajes claims more players are on the exit ramp at Chelsea, with club chiefs said to have decided to put Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen ‘up for sale’ due to their ‘poor performances’ this season.

The report adds:

‘Sporting planning at Stamford Bridge does not stop and the Chelsea board has already made drastic decisions regarding the continuity of Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez. The poor performance of both goalkeepers during the current campaign has exhausted the patience of the higher management, who are seeking a major overhaul.’

Back to Fernandez, he has hardly hidden his displeasure at Chelsea in recent days and has also hit out at the club for parting ways with former boss Enzo Maresca.

“I don’t understand it either,” Fernandez said in an interview with Mexican outlet TUDN.

“Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things.

“Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad.

“But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short.”

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