Liverpool fans are happy to see a performance worthy of champions at last but they are split on Mo Salah getting flowers.

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Where was that Liverpool all season?

That was one of the best 90 minutes of football I have seen Liverpool play all season. Absolutely fantastic from start to finish, dominated Galatasaray and barely gave them a sniff.

However, I stand by what I said in my previous mail – put Liverpool in the losers section because Slot. Where has that level of performance been all season? Why have we played like the Eastbourne Ladies Second XI all season when we are capable of that level of performance?

It’s almost as if he saw what Ange did last year and thought it was a good idea. Bin off the league to focus on Europe. Will definitely work too, who’s up next? PSG? Oh.

Clive, LFC (I think Ally McCoist made a mess in his pants over Dommy Shlobby. Can’t really blame him either)

READ: Liverpool set benchmark for run-in that could offer redemption

…Holy sh*t balls who are that lot that just came to play. Haven’t seen them all season but f**k me what a treat that was.

The intensity was like nothing I’ve seen from this lot all season. Everyone was harrying and pressing like they had a plan. Galatasaray had their own little plan to try and time waste and cheat their way through 90 minutes but that fell apart as soon as the first goal went in.

And what a bloody goal it was! It was obviously not my favourite of the evening but it was a clever, well worked thing and nobody really saw it coming until the ball was nestled neatly in the net.

Which brings us nicely onto Mo. First half Mo; no ball control and misses a penalty with a really, truly dreadful spot kick. Second half Mo delivers a first time, inch perfect cross to cut out two defenders with his right foot for Ekitike to score and then scores a bloody belter with that left foot wand which has been weirdly missing all season. He’s literally not scored “that” goal in about three years too.

I think Slot is affected by the media. Carragher spent this week saying he doesn’t recognise this team because they don’t press and tonight they pressed, they had some fight and those things also made them luckier. Well I hope he reads the mailbox too because he’s let the genie out the bottle now and from all Liverpool fans we never want to go back to that sh*t that’s been served up all season. It’s ok to lose games and make mistakes but can we please do it with a measure of intensity and desire at the very least please?

If he also bloods some youth along the way that would be nice. It was 4-0 and that should’ve been the time for some kids to get their first taste of champions league football. Gakpo did not need his appearance bonus tonight and Nyoni could’ve had 30 minutes instead of 10.

Minty, LFC

…Watching Slot’s Liverpool is a bit like Russian Roulette: one time out of every six you might get a bang. Except sometimes even that one is a dud.

Clearly, last night was a bang! But now it’s Brighton next, early kick off on a Saturday, away from home… Anyone feeling lucky?

Bricky

…The absolute chutzpah of F365 trying to Mediawatch another outlet for misrepresenting a Slot quote is just wild, ha ha.

Anyway; great result for LFC. If Frimpong and Ekitike can soon start lasting 90 minutes (let alone play two games in a week), and that allows Szobozslai to return to midfield, the club’s fortunes could improve. Slot has precious little options to change things in defence, midfield, or even attack, so even just a few things stabilising should mean an end to the constant musical chairs played this season.

Gakpo returning to being a sub is also great for the club (because he can add value in that role, either as winger or forward), and great for him given the fan vitriol to wards him. YNWA eh, for a player who was good enough to play 35 times for a side that won the title and was the club’s top scorer en route to the League Cup win.

Joe Gomez has missed seemingly 99% of the season with his achilles, knee and hamstring, and if he’s still not fit enough to play 30 mins this evening, at walking pace, and so the manager has to turn to Curtis Jones then the inactivity in January is just incredible. Interesting news coming about Hughes DoF potentially leaving soon, or at least at risk of not getting extended beyond his contract to 2027. Can’t say he’d be missed.

There’s still the longest of long-shots that silverware is possible this year, but I think FSG are starting to realise that pretty much everything that could have been balls-ed up this season, has been. Slot will likely go, as no manager survives the current pile-on and the media have turned against him too. But here’s hoping whomever they bring in is far better supported. The club can’t be so institutionally inept as this year again.

Tom G

Why is Salah getting flowers?

Glad we’ve won despite my errant prognostications, but why’s Salah come off to confetti and ridiculous acclaim? He curled in a dead seagull with the result already well-secured, after missing his pen (horribly) and two gaping chances he should’ve buried. Salah ought to pass the penalty-taking baton to Szoboszlai. And perhaps VVD should follow suit in handing Dom the armband.

Anyway I remember Luis Enrique’s face on the touchline that night we turned Barca over en route to number six. He’ll be wearing a far different expression this time, much more in keeping with his demeanor right after Darwin spaffed the final spot kick in our shootout vs Paris last year. Slot, on the other hand, will continue the theatrics. He was maniacal tonight. I fully expect his cranium to explode to bits at the Parc des Princes.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (…and all the king’s men won’t be able to reassemble that massive noggin.)

Where’s your Spurs coverage?

Is it really too much to ask for even a sliver of objectivity professionalism when you are writing about Spurs? Yes I know the club is a mess, and it’s absolutely fair to point that out.

But you already have Dave Tickner employed to write the same article over and over again – ‘just put ‘banter’ and ‘spursy’ into ChatGPT and ask for 500 words Dave, it will be hilarious’ – but now we’ve reached the point where you don’t even bother to talk about their games at all, especially if they do something really inconvenient like win a game.

On your site this morning there is no match report or analysis, literally the only thing you posted is a story about Andy Reid not being happy that Tudor went down the tunnel after the game. I mean sure, spurs played really well, have some players back from injury and can go into the game against forest with much more confidence than they’ve had in months, but that’s not funny so why bother writing about it. Football365 is supposed to be a serious football site. I’ve got no problem with some humour and mocking spurs when they deserve it and there have been more than enough chances to do so this season. But if I wanted all banter all the time I’d go to Twitter. And tell Dave he’s a really good writer sorry some new material.

Phil, London

(We didn’t cover Spurs because we are a small site with a small staff and somebody is on holiday this week so we are down to bare bones. And the tie was pretty much dead. That is all – Ed)

Just appoint Carrick, Man Utd

To all four million of you talking heads out there (most of whom used to play for United it seems)

You simply do not bin a manager who is currently making the team better and winning matches in the hopes of finding a manager who will make the team better and win matches.

Anyone would think we haven’t just made a pig’s ear out of it for 12 years.

Chris, MUFC

Chelsea need to learn some lessons

Chelsea’s owners need to understand being thoughtful and articulate (Lampard, Potter, Rosenior) doesn’t mean you will win football matches. They might also want to bear in mind that world class managers (Tuchel) are better at management than non world class managers (Potter, Lampard, Pochettino, Maresca, Rosenior).

If Chelsea don’t bring in a world class manager/goalkeeper/#9 this summer we’ll know for sure they are run by a bunch of gormless numbnutted dumbass fools who only make important decisions after consuming large quantities of magic mushrooms.

Ben Teacher