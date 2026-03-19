There are many reasons why Manchester United might want Casemiro to stay. But none that make it a good idea, or even a realistic prospect.

It was decided midway through the season that this would be the Brazilian’s last at Old Trafford. It was the right call then and, despite his outstanding form, it remains the right call now. Obviously the Man Utd of old would have already given him a three-year extension on double the money.

His contribution in United’s surge towards the Champions League is bettered only by Bruno Fernandes. Casemiro has been one of the Red Devils’ better performers all season but he has really thrived since Ruben Amorim packed his precious formation when he cleared his desk in January.

Of course he has. Two hands are always better than one when it comes to locking down a midfield, and Michael Carrick’s set-up – the one everyone was crying out for while Amorim pretended he knew best – lessens Casemiro’s workload out of possession and increases his freedom to contribute with it.

His biggest tangible impact has been when Fernandes is standing over a dead ball. Already this term, Casemiro has more than doubled his Premier League goals in the three previous seasons, with the last five of his seven coming from headers off the skipper’s set-pieces.

Gary Neville illustrated the problem for United: “Whilst they might replace him positionally in midfield, he’s going to be very difficult to replace in both boxes because he is sensational getting first contact on headers.”

Indeed. With Harry Maguire also out of contract, if the centre-back follows Casemiro though the exit door, United almost need not bother with corners. The Red Devils have scored the second-highest number of goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this term – behind Arsenal, obviously -and Casemiro will leave a massive hole.

But that’s no reason to change tack now. A parting this summer is in the best interests of everyone.

Especially Casemiro.

For his finale, the 34-year-old is almost writing his own script. How many of us get to do that?

The veteran has had many peaks and troughs in form, the deepest slump coming almost two years ago when Jamie Carragher gleefully stuck the boot in, telling the five-time Champions League winner to ‘leave the football before it leaves you’. Carragher wasn’t alone in such a scathing assessment. We all thought Casemiro was finished at the highest level.

MORE: Carragher and Ratcliffe force-fed humble pie by reborn Casemiro

He has proved Carragher and everyone else wrong. Casemiro’s redemption arc that has brought him back to the best form of his United career ought to be studied when he disappears over the horizon away from Manchester. But we know his dips, when they come as they inevitably will again as 35 approaches, are plunging and steep.

Knowing when to say goodbye has not been United’s forte in recent years but, for once, they are getting it right. One of the rewards is a prolonged period of time to suss how to move on from Casemiro.

Even allowing for their tendency to miss the bleeding obvious, United cannot fail to recognise the need for at least one central midfielder this summer. They gambled on going into this season with what they had and, against the odds, it looks like a move that could pay off. But only if they don’t push their luck.

United have had all the time they need and more to decide on their targets and make the inroads necessary for swift and decisive summer action.

For that, they will need the cash currently making Casemiro the club’s best-paid player.

Leaving aside the need for United to move forward with their midfield, if they were pondering a U-turn by proposing a new contract, the terms could not possibly work for either party.

Why would Casemiro accept an enormous pay-cut given his current form? And the club would be barmy to offer him anything like the £350,000 a week he will be trousering until July. It’s not a conversation worth starting.

Casemiro’s agent will already be hearing from clubs around the world offering more money than United as well as a different challenge and climate in which to wind down a fabulous career.

It is the natural step for Casemiro and United. Tempting though it may be, neither should attempt to prolong what, in the circumstances, is the happiest possible ending.

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