Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists Dominik Szoboszlai is the perfect replacement for Virgil van Dijk as Reds skipper, when the Dutchman’s career on Merseyside finally comes to an end.

The versatile Hungarian, who has filled in a right-back on multiple occasions this season, was back in his attacking midfield position in the impressive Champions League rout of Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, bossing proceedings as Arne Slot’s men booked a date with PSG in the quarter-finals with a 4-0 victory on the night to triumph 4-1 on aggregate.

His performance drew comparisons to Gerrard, someone who Szoboszlai described as “inspirational” and a “legend.”

And now, TNT Sports pundit Gerrard believes Szoboszlai is a captain in waiting at Liverpool, as long as he continues to play in his best position and is not moved round.

READ: Steven Gerrard has one ‘big question’ for Liverpool despite Arne Slot’s ‘perfect night’

“I like his mentality. He’s evolved and he’s grown a lot since he’s become a Liverpool player,” said Gerrard on TNT Sports. “We [Liverpool] obviously signed a big talent.

“He’s in the prime years of his career. I think Liverpool are going to see the best of him. I hope he stays around for a long time because I think there’s a potential captain in there.

“The way he’s playing and his consistency and his mentality, you can hear it in his voice. He’s straight on to the next game, talking about Brighton. I love that about him. He’s flying at the moment. He’s full of confidence. He’s got everything going for him. He’s just got to maintain it and stay healthy

“He’s definitely a team player. I still think there’s another level to him as well. I can see him potentially getting more goals, if he can have a consistent run in that 8/10 position.

“You can see it tonight; he could have had a hat-trick.

“He’s always in and around the box. His ball striking is phenomenal. His timing and his technique and he hits it with so much venom. The ball’s are getting lighter and lighter. He must be an absolute nightmare for the goalkeeper.

READ: Liverpool fans split after Mo Salah ‘curled in a dead seagull’ v Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Reds boss Arne Slot has warned his side that they will have to have to continue the level of performance they showed against Galatasaray to have any hope of beating reigning European champions in the last eight.

However, Slot is confident that PSG will not be relishing the prospect of taking on his side again after the French side won on penalties in the round of 16 last term.

“Last season, when we lost against them, we were completely outplayed away from home,” the Dutchman told TNT Sports after the game.

“I think we played a great game here at Anfield but in the end we lost on penalties.

“To be fair, they haven’t dropped their standards. It was hardly possible for them to improve but they’ve been very impressive until now.

“But I think after seeing our performance tonight, they won’t be that happy to be playing against us, especially because also last season we were the only team that could bring them to extra-time and penalties.”

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