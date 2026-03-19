Newcastle react after learning Man Utd interest in Bruno Guimaraes – ‘Buckle in’

Newcastle United have rejected speculation that Manchester United are in advanced talks to bring Bruno Guimaraes to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are keen on adding a top-class midfielder to their squad in the summer transfer window and potentially two, as Casemiro will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Several midfielders have been linked with Man Utd, ranging from Elliot Anderson to Joao Gomes to Adam Wharton.

Bruno Guimaraes, too, is on the radar of Man Utd, with AS reporting earlier this month that Casemiro himself has urged the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to sign him as his replacement.

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that Man Utd are ‘in advanced talks to sign’ to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle for €80million (£69m).

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Newcastle, though, have now dismissed the report, with The i Paper’s Northern Football Correspondent, Mark Douglas, revealing what he has been told by sources close to the club.

Douglas wrote on X at 10:02am on March 19, 2026: “Safe to say reports #mufc are in ‘advanced negotiations’ over an €80m move for #nufc skipper Bruno Guimaraes is news to those at Newcastle United this AM.

“Bruno was in Barcelona supporting the team over last 48 hours, of course.

“Buckle in for months of this sort of thing….”

While the latest rumour about Man Utd and Guimaraes has been dismissed, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils have made calls to sign Guimaraes’ Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “When we talk about clubs interested in Sandro Tonali, for sure, Arsenal are keeping close eye to the situation, but Arsenal at the moment, have not agreed anything, have not prepared anything for a Sandro Tonali deal.

“You remember, on deadline day, there was a report about Arsenal and Tonali. Impossible. Never been a possibility. False.

“So, Arsenal never really entered in conversation because Tonali was never going to leave Newcastle in the final hours of the market, and Newcastle were never going to sell a player like Sandro Tonali in January on deadline day.

“That was absolutely impossible story.”

“Then two clubs from the Premier League have called for Sandro Tonali to be informed of the situation.

“Manchester City and Manchester United are both following the situation on Tonali. So, there is a lot of interest. From Arsenal, from Man City and from Man United.

“Then, in terms of admiration, in terms of interest, there is also Juventus. It’s been almost one year and a half that Juventus have been trying to find a solution to sign Sandro Tonali, but it’s at the moment very, very complicated for Juventus financially. It looks like a very difficult, unlikely deal.

“And so for Tonali now, genuine interest from other Premier League clubs. Again, we know how complicated it is to negotiate with Newcastle. It’s still early stages with conversations, with May United, with Manchester City.”

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