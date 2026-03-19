Carrick told Man Utd cannot ‘move forward’ until ‘exposed’ star leaves Old Trafford

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton insists that the debate whether to keep or release Casemiro at Man Utd “is a bit of sentimental guff”.

The Brazilian announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season to explore a new challenge.

Man Utd do have a one-year option to extend his deal but appears the Red Devils have agreed to allow Casemiro to depart on his own terms in the summer.

However, there has been a debate between fans, former players and pundits about whether Man Utd should attempt to persuade him to stay for another year after his solid performances in recent weeks.

Casemiro scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend but Sutton thinks any notion that the 34-year-old should stay is “sentimental guff”.

Former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton said on BBC Radio Five Live: “I don’t really get the debate.

READ: Five massive Man Utd contract mistakes amid calls for Casemiro extension

“I think under [Ruben] Amorim he was really exposed. Under [Michael] Carrick his numbers and performance level has improved but so has the team’s.

“I think this is a bit of sentimental guff more than anything. If Manchester United want to really move forward as a club, Casemiro isn’t the future for that.

“He’s been a great player but it comes to us all, he just doesn’t have the legs he once had.”

Former Bolton and England manager Sam Allardyce echoed Sutton’s views and pointed out the huge wages it would take to keep Casemiro for another season.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “They shouldn’t try to get Casemiro to stay. He’s done tremendous in terms of how he’s performing at this moment in time.

“It comes down to what they’d pay him. He’d be on one of the highest salaries at the club and his age is against him.

“Is he playing so well because he’s out of contract? You can see that as a criticism, but Mohamed Salah did the same.

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“I had it at Bolton where players would be playing out of their skin, then they’d get a new contract and you’d think ‘what’s happened to him?'”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that nothing has changed with regards to Casemiro’s future as the Man Utd midfielder continues to evaluate his options.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been many questions about whether Man Utd could reconsider their position and offer him a new contract, potentially keeping him at the club for another season, especially if Champions League qualification is secured.

“As of now, nothing has changed. While future decisions cannot be predicted, the current stance from Man Utd is that there are no ongoing negotiations over a new deal.

“Casemiro remains on a significant contract, with his salary and age both important factors in the club’s long-term planning.

“The club are very pleased with his performances and recognise his importance, as well as his status as one of the best midfielders of his generation. However, there has been no indication of a shift towards extending his stay.

“At present, Casemiro has not signed with any other club and is evaluating his options. Man Utd have not taken steps to alter the situation, and this remains the current position.”