Man Utd insider reveals one manager appointment is ‘complicated’ as ‘clear frontrunner’ emerges

Man Utd will find it “complicated” to bring Julian Nagelsmann to Old Trafford as their next permanent manager as a “clear frontrunner” emerges, according to one insider.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new permanent manager in the summer after choosing to sack Ruben Amorim in January.

It has been a tough 13 years for the club since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement and the Man Utd hierarchy are desperate to get this appointment right.

Michael Carrick has done an incredible job since taking over from Amorim on an interim basis until the end of the season, with the former midfielder winning seven, drawing one and losing one of his first nine matches in charge.

Carrick has Man Utd fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League next season with the Red Devils currently third in the Premier League, while legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel reckons they can catch second-placed Man City.

But Carrick isn’t the only candidate to take the permanent role with Man Utd scouring the market to see who else they could tempt to take over next season.

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Germany national team boss Nagelsmann is one manager who has been heavily linked but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that a deal for the ex-Bayern Munich boss would be “complicated”.

Brown told Football Insider: “It would obviously be complicated by the World Cup situation, but he is still considered a very talented guy.

“He’s got some views on the academy as well at United. So he’s one, I think of all the outsiders, the ones that are being mentioned right now, he could be a potential one, but I still think it’d be very hard for them to get rid of Carrick now that he seems to be progressing well.

“And if they do get in that top three or four, it’d be very hard. And the fans, I think, would want to see him given a proper chance next season.”

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Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed: “I don’t think we can call Michael Carrick the frontrunner for the job.”

But Brown is convinced that Roy Keane is wrong about Carrick and that the current interim boss is definitely the “frontrunner” for the Man Utd permanent position.

Brown added: “I listened to what Roy Keane was saying after the Aston Villa game.

“I found it very strange, I don’t often disagree with Roy but I disagree with him on this, he was saying there are plenty of better options than Carrick.

“Well if that was the case, who are they? I don’t think there’s a manager out there, who is going to be available, and would be enough to oust Carrick.

“He’s done everything asked of him, he’s turned results around including his first two games against Arsenal and Man City, and he’s won seven of nine in charge.

“The players clearly like him, I’m told the club have been impressed by what they’ve seen, so as far as I’m concerned, Carrick is still the clear frontrunner.

“They’re well in contention for a Champions League place, and if they’re still there come the end of the season, I’m sure he will be the one to get the job.”

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