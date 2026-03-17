Real Madrid put six stars on transfer list as Bellingham is tipped for shock deal

Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga have been linked with moves way from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offload as many as six players in the summer transfer window as Jude Bellingham is tipped for a shock move.

Los Blancos have had a disappointing season so far, by their high standards, with the hierarchy deciding to sack Xabi Alonso in January following rumours of discontent in the dressing room over tactics and formation.

Alonso lost his job after a defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and things haven’t got much better under Alvaro Arbeloa, who looks likely to be replaced in the summer.

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona by four points in the La Liga standings with ten games to go after losing two of their last four league matches.

They are faring better in the Champions League, after overcoming Benfica in a play-off, with Arbeloa’s side 3-0 up heading into the second leg of their quarter-final against Manchester City.

Unless Real Madrid go onto win La Liga or the Champions League it will deemed an unsuccessful season by president Florentino Perez and the other members of the Los Blancos hierarchy.

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German newspaper Bild have claimed that Real Madrid have put six players on the ‘transfer list’ ahead of the summer and the squad is ‘set to be revamped this summer in an effort to win more titles’.

The ‘decision was reportedly finalised internally about a month ago’ to not renew David Alaba’s contract, which will see him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger also ‘appears to be on his way out’ on a free transfer as his ‘agent is currently exploring other options for his client’.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is also on the exit ramp after growing frustrated by a lack of game time with Trent Alexander-Arnold knocking him down the pecking order.

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Eduardo Camavinga, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, is another player up for sale, while it’s possible that Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia ‘will leave in the summer’.

There is little chance of Jude Bellingham following those six players out the door at Real Madrid in the summer but Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reckons the England international could return to Championship side Birmingham City in 2031.

Knight told The Daily Telegraph: “I want him to come back [to play for Birmingham] one day.

“Twenty-eight. I’m saying maybe 28 [years old] come back then. Why not? I don’t know. I mean, who knows? Who knows what he’s going to do, but if we became good, I think he would come back.”

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