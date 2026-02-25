Real Madrid: Klopp explains why he wants Bellingham sale as Mbappe ‘works to ensure’ PSG transfer

Jurgen Klopp could be in charge of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe next season.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Jude Bellingham to be sold if he joins Real Madrid as new head coach in the summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in January after the La Liga giants lost in the Spanish Super Cup final to arch-rivals Barcelona.

There were rumours of dressing room discontent too with rumours some of the players disagreed on some of Alonso’s tactics and team selections.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa until the end of the season but they have since had to go through the Champions League play-offs and remain second in La Liga.

And there are rumours that Arbeloa will be replaced by an elite manager in the summer with Klopp, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane all linked.

Former Liverpool head coach Klopp is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Real Madrid manager and there have been rumours in recent weeks about the demands he is making in order to take over.

And now reports in Spain claim that Klopp ‘is asking’ for England international Bellingham to be sold in the summer transfer window.

The report adds: ‘Building a team that reflects his footballing identity could involve unexpected departures, even of key players who are fundamental to the project.’

Explaining why Klopp has told Real Madrid that he wants to move Bellingham on, the report continues: ‘It’s not a question of talent or performance, but rather how well he fits into a very specific system. Klopp has demonstrated throughout his career that he prioritizes tactical functionality and adaptation to the system over pre-existing hierarchies or media status.’

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid if Klopp arrives is Vinicius Junior, and the reasons cited have been very similar to the ones used for Bellingham.

Further reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is ‘working to ensure’ that Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue becomes Vinicius Junior’s replacement at the Bernabeu.

The report adds: ‘According to various sources close to Real Madrid, the transfer is not simply a strategic signing, but rather part of a potentially major overhaul of the team’s attack. Doue fits the profile of what Real Madrid is looking for, a club that has prioritised young talent with room for growth and the ability to take on a leading role from day one.’

Both Mbappe and another France international team-mate, Eduardo Camavinga, are ‘helping Doue take the necessary steps to move to Real Madrid, where he knows he will be more than welcome’.

