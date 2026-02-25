The agent of Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has revealed his transfer “wish” for the midfielder, while Alisson Becker is attracting interest from Juventus.

Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for around £116m.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and he has grown into this season after making a slow start to his debut campaign at Anfield.

The German international was also linked with a possible move to Real Madrid to link up with former Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, but the Spanish giants opted against making a move for him.

Now, though, Wirtz’s agent, Volker Struth, has revealed a conversation he had with Alonso about the Liverpool star joining Real Madrid.

“During the period when a move to Liverpool or Bayern was being discussed, I called Xabi Alonso and told him: ‘You have to take the lad from Leverkusen with you to Real’. Xabi replied: ‘You don’t have to tell me that, you have to tell Florentino Perez (Real Madrid’s president),” Struth revealed to BILD.

“So I actually sent him a message: ‘Dear Florentino, I’ve told you many times before: I have a player here whom I would highly recommend. Florian Wirtz makes every team in the world better.'”

And on the Phrasenmaher podcast, Struth doubled down and insisted that his “wish remains” for Wirtz to eventually join Real Madrid.

Struth admitted: “That year, it simply wasn’t the right time due to the squad and the budget. Even Real Madrid’s coffers aren’t always overflowing. But my wish remains that Florian will play there one day.

“I wasn’t deeply enough involved in the offers that were on the table. My greatest wish, of course, would have been to have Florian at Real Madrid to see – and I don’t think I’m alone in that.

“I also think he would be in very good hands there. He’s doing quite well in Liverpool now, he’s a very young player and who knows what might happen in his career.”

Liverpool’s poor performances this season is likely to lead to several notable exits in the summer, with No.1 goalkeeper Alisson among those linked with a transfer.

A report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus will ‘turn to’ Alisson as their ‘main target’ if they are priced out of a move for Spurs star Guglielmo Vicario.

It is noted that Vicario could cost around £25m, while Alisson is said to be a more affordable target due to his contract situation and age.

