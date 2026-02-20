Tottenham have learned one thing they must do if they want to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, as an Italian journalist has revealed a new club have entered the frame.

Spurs could be faced with the prospect of replacing some of their best players in the summer. There is increased speculation over the exits of centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

The pair have played together in 70 games and while the club have struggled of late, they are two of the most influential players.

Should both men leave, competent new centre-backs will be required to ensure Tottenham can bounce back from their current struggles.

Of late, they have been linked with Bournemouth defender Senesi, and they are said to be the “most interested” club in him.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale, it is Juventus who are ‘ahead’ for the signing of the twice-capped Argentina international, while he also reveals that Napoli have asked for information, but have not gone any further than that as yet.

All of the aforementioned sides know what they have to do to land Senesi, though: offer up €3.5-4million per year (up to around £3.5m).

The journalist feels that the salary request ‘doesn’t help’ interested sides, but as Senesi would be a free transfer and has a number of quality assets could make him a useful signing.

As per Capology, Senesi is said to make £2.6million a year with Bournemouth, meaning he’d be earning almost an extra £1million on top of that were his salary demands to be met by whichever club landed him.

But given each of the interested clubs are of a bigger stature than the Cherries, they should be able to afford that – especially as they won’t be forking out a transfer fee – and would be expected to pay more than them.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed there are a number of other Premier League clubs interested in signing Senesi, while Barcelona are also in the mix.

They have quickly been described as the “most intriguing” location for the defender’s camp.

A source told the site: “There is a lot of interest in Marcos, but when Barcelona are interested, that is tough to ignore. He has not ruled out anything as yet, but fair to say Barca is a huge lure.”

