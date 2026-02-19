Report names 15 players who Tottenham fans can expect to leave if they are relegated

Dejan Kulusevski and Micky van de Ven are unlikely to stay if Tottenham are relegated to the Championship.

15 players have been named by The Athletic as likely departures if Tottenham were to be relegated under interim boss Igor Tudor.

Tottenham revealed earlier this week that former Juventus head coach Tudor will take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season after they sacked Thomas Frank.

Tudor has never spent two years or more at one club with his longest spell coming at Hajduk Split in Croatia, where he lasted from April 2013 to February 2015, winning the Croatian Cup, his only major trophy during his managerial career.

And there is understood to be little chance of Tudor making it past the six-month mark at Tottenham with Spurs looking to appoint his successor in the summer.

Tottenham are currently 16th in the Premier League table, one place below Leeds United – who were promoted from the Championship last season – and the north London club face the very real danger of being sucked into a relegation fight if they don’t improve their form.

Crucially, 18th-placed West Ham are still five points behind Tottenham and a couple of early wins under new boss Tudor could see them clear of the drop.

However, The Athletic insists that Tottenham ‘should have no problem attracting interest from the Premier League and across Europe if the club were to be relegated’.

The full list of potential exits given by the report was: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero. Kevin Danso, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness is sure Tottenham are already in talks with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino in order to convince him to rejoin as permanent manager after the World Cup.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well, I’ve got to give a credit here to Tim Spears of The Athletic who described Igor Tudor as the Croatian Sam Allardyce, which I thought was very apt, given his track record of the number of clubs that he’s had.

“I think Igor Tudor is a short-term situation. I think it does point to the fact they want Pochettino back after the US exit the World Cup. And I think those discussions, I’m pretty sure, are going on.

“And that’s what I think would calm things down at Spurs and allow the Lewis group to really back somebody, like Pochettino, with a proven track record and to get things done. So I think that’s the plan.”