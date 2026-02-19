Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are completely against Jose Mourinho becoming the next Real Madrid manager, according to reports.

Real Madrid forward Vini Jr scored the only goal of the game on 51 minutes as the La Liga side beat Benfica 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off match.

The Brazilian celebrated by dancing in front of the corner flag, prompting Benfica fans to angrily react before the Portuguese side’s forward, Gianluca Prestianni, allegedly called Vini Jr a “monkey” as the two teams prepared to kick-off.

After the racism protocol kicked in, there was little referee Francois Letexier could do on the pitch as Prestianni had covered his mouth with his shirt.

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United boss Mourinho attempted to defend his club in the aftermath of the incident by blaming Vinicius Jr.

Mourinho said: “It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately not just happy to score astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way.

“I believe so [that Vinicius Jr incited the crowd]. Then the words that they exchange, Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don’t comment about it.

“I told him [Vinicius Jr] exactly that. I told him, ‘when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.’ When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.

“If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be independent.”

Mourinho was heavily criticised for his comments for ‘victim blaming’ and being a ‘hypocrite’ with Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Clarence Seedorf and Wayne Rooney among the former players to criticise the ex-Real Madrid manager.

There have been rumours that Real Madrid will look to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who succeeded Xabi Alonso as head coach earlier this year, in the summer with Mourinho, ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery some of the names linked.

But now reports in Spain have claimed that Vinicius Jr and Mbappe ‘do not want Mourinho to be the Real Madrid coach’ after his comments in midweek.

The report adds: ‘Within the team’s inner circle, the situation would not have gone unnoticed. Vinicius, a recurring figure in these kinds of scenarios due to the regrettable incidents he’s experienced in various stadiums, is a particularly protected figure in the Real Madrid dressing room when it comes to these situations. Any public interpretation that creates ambiguity in matters of this nature tends to have a significant impact.

‘In this context, both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappé would not welcome the possibility of Mourinho taking over as Real Madrid manager in the near future. According to the atmosphere surrounding the club, both players’ perceptions are influenced by the feeling that the manager wasn’t firm enough on an issue they consider indisputable.’

