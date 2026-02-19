Man City star makes decision on Aston Villa or Newcastle move after transfer claim

Man City goalkeeper James Trafford has given his preference between a summer move to Aston Villa or Newcastle United, according to reports.

Trafford signed for the Citizens in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £27m from Burnley, who were promoted from the Championship last season.

However, the former England Under-21 international has been limited to 11 appearances in all competitions this season with just three in the Premier League.

And Trafford admitted earlier this week that he “didn’t expect” Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has taken most of the Premier League appearances this season, to sign for Man City over the summer.

Trafford said on the signing of the Italy international: “I didn’t expect the situation to happen, but it happened, so just get on with it.

“It’s happened so I work very hard every day and see what happens, give it my best shot.”

READ: Trafford should be ‘raging’ at Manchester City – but is Pep Guardiola to blame for his ‘situation’?

Since then, there has been reported interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle with Trafford potentially pushing for a move in the summer transfer window, unless he gets more game time.

And now Football Insider claims that Trafford ‘is prioritising a move to Aston Villa over Newcastle United this summer’ with both clubs ‘holding a strong interest in the goalkeeper’.

The report adds: ‘Sources close to Trafford say that the England youth international’s current stance is that he prefers a move to work under Unai Emery at Villa, who will likely be able to offer Champions League football.’

Trafford has confirmed that Pep Guardiola never promised he would be the number one this season, he added in his interview: “No, it wasn’t that, but it [the plan] wasn’t what happened.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* Top ten Premier League gains of the season features Man Utd star and three Red Devils targets

* Who are the Premier League’s highest-paid players? Saka storms into top five

* Arsenal star accused of ‘panicking’ in Wolves draw as Man City will ‘really fancy it now’

“It is what it is. It’s football, it is what it is, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can.

“It’s just another experience to add to my career and yeah, it has been good learning.”

Trafford refused to rule out leaving in the summer, despite signing a five-year deal last year, he continued: “Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve obviously got a contract, so don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

On being called up by England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup, Trafford added: “I haven’t spoken to them [about] if that’s enough, but I play as well as I can and train every day very hard and it’s just down to me.

“Obviously everyone knows what’s going on with me, so I’ve just got to, whenever I play, play as well as I can.”