Newcastle tried to sign James Trafford in the summer.

Out of favour Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford could be offered a route out of his purgatory by Newcastle United who are said to be interested in signing him in the summer.

The Tyneside team have long been admirers of the 23-year-old shot-stopper but saw their interest snubbed last summer when he opted to join City following a record-breaking promotion year at Burnley.

However, Trafford’s less-than-convincing early performances for Pep Guardiola’s side followed by the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma on the market have seen him confined to the bench and cup games and looking unlikely to feature in England’s World Cup squad.

As such, Trafford is reportedly hoping for a move away from the Etihad with Football Insider suggesting Newcastle are once again interested in the player.

The publication reports that both Newcastle and Aston Villa are considering Trafford as long-term replacements for Nick Pope and Emi Martinez respectively, while Leeds United are also monitoring him.

Newcastle making a move for Trafford would though be dependent on the future of on-loan Aaron Ramsdale who has not impressed so far.

Pope meanwhile has a contract that lasts until 2027 but is 33.

Trafford was recently given a run-out for City against Salford in the FA Cup and was honest that his playing time so far had not been what he wanted.

“It was nice, it wasn’t what I expected coming into the season,” the goalkeeper said of his cameo.

“I tried to guard against it. It’s the reality and I have to give it my best shot. It’s the situation I’m in. We train every day but making saves, it’s good fun.”

Ahead of the January transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Trafford would not leave in the winter transfer window but said “we will see what happens” after the season ends.

“He’s an incredible keeper,” Guardiola said. “Unfortunately for him Gianluigi is the first-choice keeper but he is an incredible keeper.

“I know the position of the keeper is so special and during the year in one game you can change.

“The keeper position is special. He is with us and will be with us this season and after we will see what happens.”

