Ferdinand explains why £45m back-up star ‘might be critical’ to Arsenal title chances

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists one back-up Arsenal player could prove “critical” as they enter the Premier League run-in.

The Gunners have let their grasp on the Premier League title slip in recent weeks with two wins, three draws and a defeat in their last six league matches.

That has allowed second-placed Manchester City to close the gap to four points on leaders Arsenal, who still have to face the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium on April 18.

Arsenal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw last time out against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium but Ferdinand thinks it could end up being an important point.

Ferdinand reckons players like Gabriel Jesus – who signed from Man City for £45m in 2022 – could be crucial for Arsenal as he has experience of winning titles.

Reacting to their draw against the Bees in the Premier League, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If I take myself back to the moment of being in the changing room during a title challenge, it’s a decent result against a hard team to play against.

“Forget the name or the status of the club, each season teams become a different version of what we knew them as. Brentford is a hard place to go this season.

“I would have been in the Arsenal changing room and saying, ‘boys, it’s a point away from home, we move on’. As much as fans might get emotional, the players can’t do that.

“The biggest point will be, what was the conversation and the reaction like after that result? Was it a feeling of, ‘guys, we’re letting it slip, we’ve been here before’ and a bit of fear creeping in or did a few of the players rally around the troops and remind the group that they are going to drop points, and it’s about how you react.

“Who is having those conversations? That’s where experience comes in and that’s where Gabriel Jesus might be critical right now because he’s one of the only ones in that dressing room who has won something.

“The players are going to be looking for answers and guidance.”

Looking at Arsenal and Man City’s run-ins, Ferdinand added: “The thing that can mess things up is the mental games now… who’s playing first each weekend because that creates a different pressure.

“I’ve looked at both of the run-ins and I don’t think there’s much difference. I don’t think anyone is majorly more difficult than the other.

“I think it’s a good run-in, I’m glad that Arsenal are getting pulled in just to make it more interesting because they were starting to run away with it, I was getting a bit scared of that.

“I’ll be celebrating if Arsenal win the league from afar. I’ll be happy if they win it and I’ll send a few of the players a text and be happy because it means Man City or Liverpool haven’t won it.”

