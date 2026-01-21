Wayne Rooney believes Gabriel Jesus had the perfect chance to stake a claim for a starting spot under Mikel Arteta after scoring twice in Arsenal’s 3-1 Champions League win at Inter.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring with a close-range volley before adding a second just before half-time, helping Arsenal to a statement win in Milan.

Mikel Arteta’s striker dilemma

Jesus was favourite to start vs Man Utd before Gyokere’s goal

Havertz also available after injury

Strong depth should help Arsenal go far in the Champions League

Following the win against Inter, Arsenal striker Jesus said: “It’s a dream night. I always dreamed of being a footballer. I watched when I was a kid. I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here brings tears to my eyes because I always dreamed of being here.

“There is always a reason that things happen, whether good or difficult. I learned that during my 11 months out of the field.

“It is always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We came here last season and lost. Tonight we played better than them, we controlled them, but they are a top team and they attack.

“We scored at the end and got the three points. We have to keep going because we have another game at the weekend.”

Jesus added: “Everyone wants to start. I am a very respectful guy. I am not a kid anymore; I am 28, so I understand football.

“I am very happy Vik [Viktor Gyokeres] came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored and Vik scored. I am confident Kai [Havertz] will score when he gets the chance.”

🥇🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus wins Man of the Match for Arsenal vs Inter. Back. ✨ pic.twitter.com/nesRNkBIh4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2026

Rooney: Jesus should be staking a claim

However, Manchester United legend Rooney thinks Jesus could have used the moment to tell Arteta he wants more Premier League starts, starting with Sunday’s clash against the Red Devils.

“If I were Gabriel Jesus now, I’d be saying ‘I want to start the game on Sunday’. He’s come here, scored two goals and played really well tonight,” Rooney said.

“So, if I were him, I’d be putting it in the manager’s mind that I really want to play. Of course, you respect your teammates, but you want to be playing in the big games.”

Arteta will undoubtedly have taken note of the forward’s performance, but Rooney believes Jesus missed an opportunity to make it crystal clear that he wants to be first-choice for key fixtures.

“Mikel Arteta is going to see that interview, and that was the opportunity for him to say [it],” Rooney added.

Arsenal have the depth to win the Champions League

Jesus also alluded to Arsenal’s squad depth, stating that he was happy to see fellow striker Viktor Gyokeres come off the bench to score and expects Kai Havertz to make a positive impact when he returns to the starting XI.

The depth extends across the pitch, not just up front, and it was on full display in Tuesday’s statement win over Serie A leaders Inter.

Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, and Ebere Eze all started, while Gabriel Martinelli, like Gyokeres, came off the bench and made a key contribution, playing a perfect long ball to help create Gyokeres’ late goal.

Arteta’s incredible depth will be a major reason why Arsenal are well-positioned to win a trophy this season.

