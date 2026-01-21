Shearer names the club that will stop Arsenal winning their first Champions League trophy

Alan Shearer reckons Paris Saint-Germain will stop Arsenal winning their first Champions League trophy despite the Gunners impressive win over Inter Milan.

Petar Sucic cancelled out Gabriel Jesus’ opening goal for the Gunners before another from the Brazilian and and a third Champions League goal of the season for Viktor Gyokeres sealed the three points.

Arsenal are now pulling away at the top of the Champions League table with the Gunners staying perfect with seven wins from seven in the competition.

But Shearer reckons the Premier League leaders will come unstuck whenever they face PSG later in the Champions League.

Speaking on Amazon Prime before Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Inter Milan, Shearer said: “There is no doubt that this mob tonight, Arsenal, have got a really good chance of being there.

“But I just think because of what PSG did last year, the players that they have, I’m just going to edge it with PSG.

READ: Gyokeres ‘like a pensioner’ as one Arsenal outcast proves ‘why Arteta does not start him’

“But Arsenal won’t be far away.”

When asked who he sees French side PSG beating in the final, Shearer added: “Probably Arsenal.

“I don’t think so [that it would be a 5-0 scoreline again if PSG did face Arsenal in the final].

“I think with the confidence and the belief that Arsenal have. And you’ve seen with the turnover of players in terms of the squad that he can leave on the squad and they still look a very, very strong team and a team capable of coming and winning here tonight [at Inter].

“That will certainly help them in the moments ahead so, yeah, PSG and Arsenal [as favourites].”

The Newcastle United legend reckons the return to fitness of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus will be key as they look to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Shearer added: “I think they’ll win the Premier League with the seven point advantage they’ve got.

“It was a really good weekend for them with Manchester City and Aston Villa dropping points again.

“Again, I go back to the squad and how many changes they can make. It doesn’t affect them.

“They’re getting injuries back with Gabriel Jesus and with Kai Havertz as well.

“And I think defensively… that’s the key for me, that they just don’t give many goals away and they’re so strong at the back.

“So I think they’ll go ahead and they’ll do it.”

Despite Arsenal building up a seven-point gap over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, Shearer reckons the Citizens will push Mikel Arteta’s side all the way this season.

Shearer continued: “I think Manchester City will push Arsenal all the way,’ he explained.

“Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are very good signings. We’ve already seen Semenyo have an impact albeit not so much at the weekend.

“Their problems are certainly defensively. They definitely needed somebody to help them out in the centre-back position and Guehi is a very good addition.

“They will push them because of their experience but I’m not sure they’ll have enough and Arsenal will take it.”