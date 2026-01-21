Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to reports.

Tottenham and United are both looking to improve their squads, though a Nmecha saga is not expected to materialise in January.

Nmecha has emerged as one of the most in-demand midfielders in the Bundesliga, with Premier League clubs monitoring his situation at Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is Felix Nmecha?

Younger brother of Leeds attacker Lukas Nmecha

Spent 14 years at Manchester City, registering one assist in three first-team appearances

Represented England at U16, U18 and U19 levels

Full German international with one goal in six caps

Rated as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga

Thomas Frank’s side have been busy this month, adding ex-Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in a £35million deal from Atletico Madrid and selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace for a similar fee.

The north Londoners are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, so Frank will hope to add one or two more players this month, with RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande strongly linked.

United, meanwhile, do not have much money to play with this month but have also been linked with Diomande, as well as Al-Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves.

Adding a new midfielder was thought to be a priority heading into the winter window; however, Ruben Amorim’s departure has changed things and, with Michael Carrick in interim charge for the rest of the 2025/26 season, it is unlikely that the Red Devils will sign anyone in January.

Felix Nmecha transfer: Spurs get ‘closer look’ at Man Utd target

United will certainly be busy in the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company prepare to heavily back another manager.

A midfield player will surely be on the agenda, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson all under consideration.

However, Nmecha could be a wildcard option for the Red Devils, though it is Spurs who are preparing a ‘transfer attack’, according to Bild (via Sport Witness).

The report claims Spurs were able to take a ‘closer look’ at the 25-year-old as Borussia Dortmund visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Nmecha played 67 minutes as Spurs won 2-0 and is ‘unlikely to come cheap’, with a €60million (£52m) valuation mooted.

Dortmund are not preparing for life without Nmecha – who is under contract until 2028 – and are unlikely to accept an offer below that fee.

The former Manchester City youth player was asked about playing in the Premier League in the future before Tuesday’s match against Spurs.

He said: “Whether I want to play in the Premier League or not, I’m not going to say right now. I think for me it’s simply important that we win this game [vs Spurs] and that I hopefully enjoy this special day.”

