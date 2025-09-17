Sir Jim Ratcliffe has overseen a spend big enough to take United to the top of the table.

Forget the league table, we know it’s all about the Premier League net spend table! We take transfers from the summer of 2021 until the present day.

Bold denotes a profit; final league positions in brackets…

1) Manchester United five-year net spend: £-678.97m

25/26: £-153.48m

24/25: £-111.83m (15th)

23/24: £-127.27m (8th)

22/23: £-190.24m (3rd)

21/22: £-96.06m (6th)

2) Arsenal five-year net spend: £-672m

25/26: £-246.26m

24/25: £-20.81m (2nd)

23/24: £-144.26m (2nd)

22/23: £-141.39m (2nd)

21/22: £-118.26m (5th)

3) Chelsea five-year net spend: £-646.52m

25/26: £3.57m

24/25: £-33.76m (4th)

23/24: £-153.68m (6th)

22/23: £-473.95m (12th)

21/22: £31.16m (3rd)

4) Tottenham five-year net spend: £-564.66m

25/26: £-146.6m

24/25: £-91.42m (17th)

23/24: £-125.5m (5th)

22/23: £-117m (8th)

21/22: £-50.8m (4th)

5) Newcastle United five-year net spend: £-436.64m

25/26: £-98.45m

24/25: £-17.73m (5th)

23/24: £-85.79m (7th)

22/23: £-141.69m (4th)

21/22: £-108.17m (11th)

6) Liverpool five-year net spend: £-426.77m

25/26: £-228.6m

24/25: £29.14m (Champions)

23/24: £-92.26m (3rd)

22/23: £-53.96m (5th)

21/22: £-50.02m (2nd)

7) Manchester City five-year net spend: £-344.72m

25/26: £-118.61m

24/25: £-87.75m (3rd)

23/24: £-104.64m (Champions)

22/23: £5.94m (Champions)

21/22: £-37.38m (Champions)

8) Nottingham Forest five-year net spend: £-329.1m

25/26: £-97.28m

24/25: £-15.58m (7th)

23/24: £-42.28m (17th)

22/23: £-167.48m (16th)

21/22: £-5.07m (4th in Championship)

9) West Ham United five-year net spend: £-321.35m

25/26: £-47.22m

24/25: £-82.6m (14th)

23/24: £21.47m (9th)

22/23: £-145.1m (14th)

21/22: £-58.25m (7th)

10) Bournemouth five-year net spend: £-153.09m

25/26: £85.72m

24/25: £-59.67m (9th)

23/24: £-111.27m (12th)

22/23: £-78.57m (15th)

21/22: £10.08m (2nd in Championship)

11) Crystal Palace five-year net spend: £-145.33m

25/26: £15.31m

24/25: £7.45m (12th)

23/24: £-56.2m (10th)

22/23: £-34.11m (11th)

21/22: £-70.97m (12th)

12) Sunderland five-year net spend: £-119.6m

25/26: £-136.5m

24/25: £5.41m (4th in Championship)

23/24: £-1.54m (16th in Championship)

22/23: £5.08m (6th in Championship)

21/22: £-0.2m (5th in League One)

13) Fulham five-year net spend: £-118.88m

25/26: £-24.32m

24/25: £-18.86m (11th)

23/24: £-16.55m (13th)

22/23: £-42.03m (10th)

21/22: £-13.1m (1st in Championship)

14) Burnley five-year net spend: £-107.43m

25/26: £-80.96m

24/25: £46.2m (2nd in Championship)

23/24: £-90m (19th)

22/23: £28.03m (1st in Championship)

21/22: £-7.47m (18th)

15) Brentford five-year net spend: £-97.07m

25/26: £49.95m

24/25: £-20.12m (10th)

23/24: £-52.3m (16th)

22/23: £-38.44m (9th)

21/22: £-31.33m (13th)

16) Leeds United five-year net spend: £-74.65m

25/26: £-91.51m

24/25: £109.47m (1st in Championship)

23/24: £-1.95m (3rd in Championship)

22/23: £-41.44m (19th)

21/22: £-49.75m (17th)

17) Aston Villa five-year net spend: £-62.26m

25/26: £21.74m

24/25: £39.54m (6th)

23/24: £-65.44m (4th)

22/23: £-38.25m (7th)

21/22: £-2.32m (14th)

18) Wolves five-year net spend: £-35.37m

25/26: £11.5m

24/25: £-7.11m (16th)

23/24: £64.14m (14th)

22/23: £-97.64m (13th)

21/22: £-4.96m (10th)

19) Everton five-year net spend: £-12.06m

25/26: £-101.87m

24/25: £28.17m (13th)

23/24: £36.23m (15th)

22/23: £21.7m (17th)

21/22: £5.56m (16th)

20) Brighton five-year net spend: £10.1m

25/26: £65.2m

24/25: £-191.58m (8th)

23/24: £69.1m (11th)

22/23: £70.82m (6th)

21/22: £3.25m (9th)