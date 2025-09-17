It turns out the Champions League is quite lucrative

A perfect Champions League record would land clubs a minimum of £115m this season, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City due more with TV payments.

There is a reason that eight of Europe’s biggest spenders in the 2025 transfer window came from the Premier League, including all six Champions League qualifiers: prize money.

The levels of money on offer in numerous competitions are preposterous and perhaps no more so than in the Champions League, in which clubs can earn well in excess of nine figures.

How does Champions League prize money work now?

As part of the revamped formats for their three main competitions, UEFA have announced a revenue distribution system for how the total prize money of around £2.88billion would be allocated each season up to 2026/27.

Just over £2.1bn (74.38%) will be distributed to clubs competing in the Champions League and Super Cup, £490.7m (17.02%) to teams participating in the Europa League, and £247.5m (8.6%) split between those in the Europa Conference League.

In the Champions League, the pot is further broken down into:

1) Equal shares (£581.7m/27.5%) – a set ‘starting fee’ of £16.2m for all 36 clubs which qualify for the league phase, who are guaranteed this money regardless of subsequent results in the competition.

2) Performance-related fixed amounts (£793.6m/37.5%) – £1.8m per each league phase win, £608,000 per each league phase draw and £238,000 per each league phase position, going up in increments from the team in 36th receiving £238,000 and the team in 1st receiving £8.57m.

Undistributed amounts from each league phase draw – £608,000 – are also allocated proportionately to these ranking payments at the end of the league phase, so the prize money for positions will be higher.

There is also extra money on offer for finishing in the top eight and for coming between 9th and 16th. This is how Liverpool made a fortune despite being knocked out in the last 16.

3) The ‘value pillar’ (£740.6m/35%) – a combination of payments based on club coefficient rankings and the TV pool. This can be harder to accurately calculate but will naturally reward the ‘bigger’ clubs and traditional elite.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and the Premier League’s four regular European qualifiers in Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal would be the biggest winners here, with Qarabag, Pafos and Kairat due more modest sums.

A rough estimation of all 36 participating clubs’ value pillar payments will be factored into the final prize money total, which for a few clubs should far exceed £100m.

There is also a fixed fee of £3.73m for all clubs eliminated in the qualification play-offs before the commencement of the league phase. That is for the Celtics and Rangers’ of this world.

How much prize money has each Champions League team already earned?

The following is an estimated breakdown of how much prize money each team has already earned from participating in the Champions League in 2025/26, before matchday revenue and other factors are taken into account.

1) Manchester City – £55.62m

2) Paris Saint-Germain – £54.5m

3) Real Madrid – £53.95m

4) Bayern Munich – £53.54m

5) Liverpool – £53.1m

6) Chelsea – £50.84m

7) Arsenal – £50.13m

8) Borussia Dortmund – £48.76m

9) Barcelona – £47.72m

10) Bayer Leverkusen – £45.81m

11) Spurs – £44.92m

12) Inter – £44.85m

13) Atletico Madrid – £44.68m

14) Juventus – £39.56m

15) Eintracht Frankfurt – £38.86m

16) Villarreal – £38.23m

17) Marseille – £37.91m

18) Benfica – £37.21m

19) Atalanta – £37.04m

20) Monaco – £36.52m

21) Napoli – £34.69m

22) Ajax – £32.44m

23) PSV – £32.09m

24) Newcastle – £30.35m

25) Club Brugge – £30.18m

26) Olympiacos – £27.4m

27) Sporting – £26.97m

28) Athletic Bilbao – £26.71m

29) Bodo/Glimt – £26.62m

30) FC Copenhagen – £26.3m

31) Slavia Prague – £23.75m

32) Galatasaray – £22.36m

33) Qarabag – £22.25m

34) Union Saint-Gilloise – £22.17m

35) Pafos – £18.11m

36) Kairat – £17.59m

How much prize money can each Champions League team still earn?

Beyond the payments for each league phase win and draw, league phase positions can be remarkably lucrative.

There is an extra £1.74m on offer for finishing in the top eight and £868,000 for coming between 9th and 16th, with each league phase position worth £238,000 going up in increments to the team in 1st receiving £8.57m.

That money should break down as follows, before the undistributed amounts from each league phase draw are taken into account:

1st) £8.57m

2nd) £8.33m

3rd) £8.09m

4th) £7.85m

5th) £7.62m

6th) £7.38m

7th) £7.14m

8th) £6.9m

9th) £6.66m

10th) £6.43m

11th) £6.19m

12th) £5.95m

13th) £5.71m

14th) £5.47m

15th) £5.24m

16th) £4.99m

17th) £4.76m

18th) £4.52m

19th) £4.28m

20th) £4.05m

21st) £3.81m

22nd) £3.57m

23rd) £3.33m

24th) £3.09m

25th) £2.86m

26th) £2.62m

27th) £2.38m

28th) £2.14m

29th) £1.9m

30th) £1.67m

31st) £1.43m

32nd) £1.19m

33rd) £952,000

34th) £714,000

35th) £476,000

36th) £238,000

On top of the payments for each league phase win, draw and placement, there are also significant amounts on offer for progressing through the Champions League.

Each knockout round is worth more money:

Reaching the knockout round play-offs – £868,000

Reaching the last 16 – £9.55m

Reaching the quarter-finals – £10.85m

Reaching the semi-finals – £13.02m

Runners-up – £16.06m

Winners – £21.7m

Reaching the Super Cup final is also worth another £3.47m, with an additional £868,000 for winning it. Well in, Spurs.

So winning every league phase game en route to lifting the trophy itself should bank a minimum £115.56m even before TV and coefficient money is factored in. Which is daft.

