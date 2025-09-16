Liverpool have just broken the British transfer record for an ‘£86m player’ but have their own ideas about Carlos Baleba and Michael Olise.

Apparently, they might insist on only paying £75m for Baleba while eyes are watering about the price of a player probably better than Florian Wirtz.

You have to admire the grift of the live transfer bloggers who continue to pretend that there are live transfer updates when the transfer window is a) not open and b) not open for some time.

Over at the Manchester Evening News, they are quite the teases…

Man United transfer news LIVE – Ruben Amorim sack stance, Elliot Anderson move, Wharton latest

The ‘sack stance’ we have covered elsewhere; they won’t sack him any time soon. But what of ‘Elliot Anderson move’ and ‘Wharton latest’?

It turns out the very latest LIVE transfer news on Anderson and Wharton is that – and this is hot off the press – ‘Elliot Anderson kicked things off at Emirates Stadium and played 90 minutes, but his Nottingham Forest side were beaten by Arsenal’. Woah there. And ‘injury kept Adam Wharton out of Crystal Palace’s draw with Sunderland though he is expected back relatively soon’.

And that is the latest transfer news LIVE: That one of United’s reported transfer targets lost on Saturday and another did not play at all. LIVE.

I’m a Baleba

Over at the Liverpool Echo, they are also gamely pushing on with transfer gossip…

Liverpool ‘preparing’ Carlos Baleba swoop as eye-watering price tag revealed

Again, we have quote marks that are quoting nobody as the entirety of the Carlos Baleba story is this tweet:

Exclusive 💣 Liverpool making serious moves for @ManUtd target Carlos Baleba for January transfer window. Keep a 👁️ on this one. pic.twitter.com/zqVYS71FU4 — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 15, 2025

‘Serious moves’ would be a pretty good pull quote but no, the Echo opt for Liverpool ‘preparing’, even know nobody said or wrote such a thing.

And obviously the ‘eye-watering price tag’ is not on Baleba but on Michael Olise. And genuinely, if your eyes are watering at a £100m price tag for a Bayern starter who was in the Bundesliga Team of the Year last season, then you have not been paying attention to modern football.

Elsewhere on the Echo, another headline is ‘Liverpool will add £75m player to Arne Slot’s squad if they complete shock transfer’ and this price tag is about Baleba, which is confusing because summer reports claimed that Brighton valued him at £115m. So where is this £75m coming from?

United are reportedly still interested in signing Baleba – with some suggestions that Brighton would demand a fee in excess of £100million for the midfielder. However, Liverpool may have a different valuation in mind, should their interest turn out to be genuine. The CIES Football Observatory have crunched the numbers and now placed their own valuation on Baleba in the current market. Indeed, the website believes that the Brighton star is valued between €75million (£65million) and €87million (£75million).

Ah. We’re calling him a ‘£75m player’ because the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that as his value, with the intimation being that Liverpool should only pay that figure.

So presumably the Echo called Alexander Isak an ‘£86m player’ before Liverpool paid £125m for his services, and Hugo Ekitike a ‘£63m player’ before Liverpool paid £69m. And it remains a mystery why Liverpool did not sell ‘£51m player’ Luis Diaz for £51m.

Just wait until they find out that the CIES Football Observatory have crunched the numbers (anybody else disappointed that they didn’t call them ‘boffins’?) and value Olise at £100m. Still ‘eye-watering’, guys?

This means more for Liverpool

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in Marc Guehi when he becomes a free agent next summer. So the biggest clubs in the world, basically.

But the Liverpool Echo cannot countenance such nonsense because why would he join anybody but Liverpool?

But having already decided to join the Reds once, Liverpool bosses can be hopeful that no matter what offers fall his way, his mind is already made up. After all, a willingness to wait until next summer to make their second move would suggest Anfield bosses are already quietly confident of getting their man.

Yes, because agreeing to join Liverpool when they are literally the only club willing to pay £35m is exactly the same as agreeing to join Liverpool when he has his pick of the biggest clubs in the world.

Thankfully, there are no examples from recent history of somebody choosing Real Madrid over Liverpool.