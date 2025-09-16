Manchester United are rotten. Historically wretched. And the most frustrating aspect of it all is that it does not have to be this way.

The Red Devils are 14th in the early Premier League table, while languishing bottom of the ever-present clubs since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford last November. The tables do not lie.

But are they telling a story of a team which has found its level, or one of long-term underperformance?

Sure, there are some players promoted above their level by poor judgement or the refusal to source a better alternative. But the sum of United’s parts has to be better than this.

That’s on Amorim. The squad should shoulder their substantial portion of the blame since it is they who are consistently failing in the moments. City showed them on Sunday the levels required at key times in both boxes and the contrast was woefully stark.

But the manager is responsible for the shape his players take. And for as long as Amorim is in charge, we know that United will be playing 3-4-2-f***ing-1.

That is his Thing. Amorim is the most dogmatic coach in the Premier League and, evidently, he would sacrifice his job before his tactical principles.

Brave? Absolutely. Stupid? Draw your own conclusions.

At this stage, it is beginning to look like an act of self-sabotage. In fairness to Amorim, his steadfast refusal to consider another way cannot come as a surprise to United or anyone else. They knew what they were getting when they hired him from Sporting Lisbon. But everyone else now knows what they are facing when they go up against United. Which would be fine if the system worked.

But it plainly doesn’t. You can pin that on a number of factors. Among them: players who can’t or won’t adapt; ropey recruitment; the hopeless predictability of it all.

Amorim’s primary function as manager of Manchester United is to get the best out of the group of players at his disposal. Which his beloved system does not. And the chances of that changing in a timely fashion are slimmer than the fit on his chinos.

If Amorim won’t consider the possibility that there might be a better way, one which plays to his squad’s strengths, then it ought to be a quick and easy win for his replacement.

In United’s current predicament, they could be forgiven – encouraged, actually – for going back to basics with a system their players know and understand.

Would the United squad be more comfortable in a 4-2-3-1? Almost certainly. Which highlights the ridiculousness of Amorim not opening his mind even slightly.

Firstly, it puts his best player, Bruno Fernandes, in his best position, the no.10 role. Not shunted towards the flank as one of the two wider players off a frontman, or shoehorned in as one of the double pivot. With Matheus Cunha one side of him, Bryan Mbuemo the other, maybe United’s centre-forward, currently Benjamin Sesko, would not be set up to fail.

At the back, there is comfort in familiarity. United’s players are showing no sign of mastering a three-man defence because, almost certainly, they have spent most of their careers to this point in a four. Thriving in a four is most likely where United found them.

That is hardly unique to United’s squad. In 2023/24, the top 13 in the Premier League all played with a back four. Of course there were variations, but of the same theme. Of the bottom seven, more than half employed a back three, including two of the relegated clubs.

Last season, 83% of the formations used in the top flight had a back four as its foundation. United account for almost a quarter of the usage of a back three.

The patterns point at four being better than three. Especially when there’s no evidence that a back three suits the players available. But, principles.

The midfield remains a problem whatever the shape due to the absence of a mobile defensive midfielder. A flaw United are aware of. But haven’t bothered to fix.

Perhaps they are hoping Manuel Ugarte might yet come good. Or they can eke another season out of Casemiro’s legs. Regardless, if United stumble upon a top-class no.6, they may also unlock Kobbie Mainoo’s potential. The ceiling of which is far higher than Amorim believes in his system.

United cannot make another attempt to fix their midfield until January at the earliest. Most likely it will be next summer. By which time Amorim will be long gone without some concessions on his part or a vast and sudden improvement that his precious formation looks incapable of delivering.

