The main reason for ‘player frustrations’ at Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim confirms Roy Keane’s “worry” about the head coach…

Ten months ago, Amorim was put in an incredibly difficult position when he replaced Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

He even acknowledged this himself by indicating that he would have preferred to join Man Utd in the summer, thus avoiding a huge overhaul in the middle of the season.

Therefore, Amorim was largely let off the hook for Man Utd’s dire slip to an embarrassing new low last season, as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

Still, the manner of Man Utd’s performances raised alarm bells as there was no real sign of improvement and Amorim desperately needed a strong start to this campaign to restore faith.

But this is yet to come to pass as it’s been difficult to find any positives from Man Utd’s start, which includes only one win in five matches.

Now, Amorim, who is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, has 17 wins, 12 draws and 18 defeats from his 47 games in charge of Man Utd across all competitions. As much as the head coach has tried to clutch at the thinnest of straws to find positives from his 3-4-3 system, the brutal truth is that it’s not working and likely never will.

Even following £230m summer arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, Amorim’s formation is equally as ineffective as last season, and we are yet to see this formula improve any of Man Utd’s players.

The latest exposé of Man Utd took place at the Etihad on Sunday as Amorim’s side lost 3-0 to Man City. Speaking post-match, Keane revealed his “worry” about the squad’s reaction to the 3-4-3 formation.

“My worry is with the players now, maybe the players haven’t got that much faith in [Amorim’s formation].

“So as much as the manager’s going ‘this is where we’re going lads’, and at the start you’re probably going ‘new manager, new ideas, something different’…but as the results don’t come and you keep getting beaten and you’re struggling against the better teams … it’s like they’re going around in circles.

“If some of the players are now starting to doubt that – and I’m not saying they are, but you see the goals they’ve given away – and you’re going ‘are some of the players fully on board with this manager?’.”

And a new report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk has confirmed Keane’s “worry” by revealing ‘player frustrations’ at Man Utd.

‘The dressing room, while fond of Amorim’s charisma — he famously shattered a monitor after a 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion — shows signs of unrest. ‘Players question his refusal to pivot mid-match, with his tactics struggling against the Premier League’s relentless pace. “They back his passion, but the lack of in-game adjustments is frustrating,” a source disclosed.’

As soon as internal leaks from Man Utd start to surface, it is a sign that their current head coach is on the exit ramp and we appear to have reached this stage of Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Amorim may copy Vincent Kompany in sticking to his guns en route to landing a big job elsewhere, but he is going about it the wrong way if he wants to succeed at Man Utd, as his refusal to adapt will be looked back upon as the starting point of his road to be their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson manager to be sacked.