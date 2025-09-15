Man Utd have identified Unai Emery as the best candidate to replace Ruben Amorim as pressure builds on the Red Devils boss, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a poor start to the new season with Amorim already under pressure to improve performances after the first four Premier League matches.

Amorim oversaw a nightmare 2024/25 Premier League campaign with Man Utd finishing 15th, while the Red Devils also lost in the Europa League final against Tottenham to guarantee no European football this term.

There have been rumours that Man Utd have taken an ‘incredible’ sack stance over Amorim as he still ‘retains the support’ of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

However, that is not echoed everywhere with former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – claiming that the Red Devils hierarchy are now “losing patience” with Amorim.

Brown told Football Insider: “They’re losing patience with him now. Everybody’s been very understanding and ready to support him and his ideas, but it’s getting to a point where they’re not making any clear progress.

“If you keep doing the same thing, and getting the same result, it’s the definition of madness. The way Man United are playing in this system doesn’t work for them, it hasn’t ever worked for them and there’s no evidence it ever will at this point.

“It’s not just because they lost to Man City, that’s neither here nor there at this stage, it’s about the quality of what they do and the way they perform.

“If he wants to play in this way, and he’s adamant he won’t make any changes, it’s not going to get any better than it has been already.

“It gets to a point where the club might be left with one decision and that’s to look elsewhere.

“They’re reluctant to do it so it’s not something that’s imminent, but then you have to ask how long they leave it before it becomes obvious it isn’t working.”

And now GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd have already decided on a potential replacement with Aston Villa boss Emery – who was also mentioned as a candidate last week – ‘their top target’ if they decide to sack Amorim.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United have made Aston Villa manager Emery their top target if they do look to make a chance in the dugout.

‘It’s claimed that there is unrest at Villa Park after a disappointing start to the season, and it could now be an ideal chance for United to make a move to bring in the Spanish manager.’

