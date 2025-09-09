According to reports, Manchester United have already ‘set their sights’ on their ‘top target’ to replace current head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is the new favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked following Nottingham Forest’s decision to part company with Nuno Espirito Santo.

The inexperienced boss has endured a nightmare first year at Man Utd since replacing Erik ten Hag, as he’s struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Man Utd’s performances under Amorim were worse than during Ten Hag’s reign last season as the Premier League giants slumped to an embarrassing new low, finishing 15th in a trophyless campaign.

Amorim was linked with an exit following Man Utd’s loss to Spurs in the Europa League final, but he decided to stay and has had this summer’s transfer window to build his team.

READ: Ranking the 20 biggest PL summer transfers from Chelsea ace to Liverpool flop



In the summer, Man Utd invested around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, while most of their bomb squad, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund, were offloaded.

Despite this, Man Utd’s problems from last season have carried over into this campaign, and while Football Insider are reporting that his ‘job is safe for now’, club chiefs have ‘set their sights on ‘top target Unai Emery.

Man Utd are said to be looking to capitalise on the ‘growing unrest’ at Aston Villa following their disappointing summer transfer window as Emery ‘is of growing interest’.

The report adds:

‘Man United are said to be impressed by the 53-year-old’s impact at Villa Park, and he would be high on the club’s shortlist if results under Amorim don’t improve.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rio Ferdinand ‘loves’ the new and only Manchester United ‘untouchable’

👉 Man Utd: Barcelona reach decision on ‘sending Marcus Rashford home’ amid two reasons for verdict

👉 Arsenal ‘frontrunners’ to sign £52m Man Utd target for two reasons after ‘last-minute bid fell through’



Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs star William Gallas has commented on Amorim’s main “problem” at Man Utd, who have been backed to sack the head coach before Christmas.

“The problem for Ruben right now is that he looks like he’s struggling for the solution on the bench. He looks like he’s trying to figure things out for the first time, trying to make them play better somehow,” Gallas claimed.

“He looks lost. I don’t think his body language and manner, his emotional response, gives a great impression to his players and the fans of Manchester United.

“Looking at him, I don’t know if he will make it to Christmas, to be honest, because it feels like United are one defeat or one bad performance away from a crisis.”

Gallas continued: “Grimsby was a real low point, for Manchester United and for Ruben Amorim. The job he did at Sporting was magnificent, but managing a club like United in the Premier League is a huge step up.

“The reality is that Manchester United were struggling when he arrived, and they’re still struggling now. This is supposed to be the season where things change at the club.

“Now, things are still going badly. Maybe it’s too much pressure for the manager and the players.

“Maybe there are too many big egos in the squad. Because where he was before, you can imagine that the Sporting players didn’t have huge ego, so he has to deal with a new management problem. The players at Sporting weren’t as good as United, but he could get them to follow him and be more effective.”