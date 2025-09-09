According to reports, Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign a Manchester United target after a ‘last-minute bid fell through’ in the summer.

Arsenal had a successful summer transfer window as they landed most of their targets as one of the biggest spending clubs in Europe.

Mikel Arteta and Co. realised that they needed a significant squad overhaul after finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season, with Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Pieiro Hincapie among their notable additions.

Man Utd, meanwhile, had a mixed transfer window as they overhauled their attack with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while Senne Lammens has been brought in as their new No.1.

However, Man Utd failed to sign a new midfielder as they were priced out of a move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba amid speculation that he could cost around £100m.

Without a top-tier No.6, Man Utd are far too easy to play through and they were linked with other potential options, including VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller.

Man Utd were sporadically linked with Stiller for most of the window, though they did not land his services amid reports that they are willing to wait to sign Baleba in January or next summer.

Still, a report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd had a ‘last-minute bid fall through’ for Stiller before the summer transfer window closed as they and Stuttgart remained apart on the midfielder’s valuation.

It is noted that the Bundesliga side wanted as much as £52m for their prized asset and Man Utd are no longer at the front of the queue for his signature.

This is because, according to The Express, Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign Stiller as they are the ‘frontunners’ to secure his services ahead of the winter transfer window.

There are said to be two factors behind Stiller’s decision to favour Arsenal over Man Utd.

