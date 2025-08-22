Man Utd have held discussions around Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, according to Ben Jacobs

Manchester United’s summer rebuild may not be done yet, with fresh talks behind the scenes about strengthening Ruben Amorim’s midfield before the deadline.

The Red Devils have already transformed their attack by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Still, Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that the midfield remains the area most in need of work, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton allegedly his ‘dream target.’

Casemiro started the season opener against Arsenal, and Manuel Ugarte came off the bench, yet neither convinced, leaving United still searching for the right profile alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Carlos Baleba was considered the priority target, but Brighton have shut down interest unless bids hit £100million, forcing United to consider alternatives.

Other names such as Morten Hjulmand and Lucien Agoume have been floated, though none have progressed. There were rumours yesterday United would be offered the chance to sign a French international and former target.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on X, Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller has now been raised in conversations at Old Trafford.

“One of the midfielders on Manchester United’s list of options is Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller,” Jacobs said.

“No guarantee anything develops, or that any midfielder arrives, but internal discussions taking place over different targets.

“Stiller has come up in discussions as #MUFC now decide whether to sign another midfielder before the window shuts.”

Stiller, 24, came through Bayern Munich’s academy before moving to Hoffenheim and later Stuttgart, where he has flourished over the last two seasons.

His rise in value has been rapid, climbing from €5million to around €45m, and he made his Germany debut in 2024.

His reputation as a deep-lying playmaker has been highlighted by Statman Dave on X, who described him as a “world-class distributor” after he ranked among Europe’s elite midfielders for progressive passes last season, averaging 9.49 per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid were reportedly tipped off about Stiller by Toni Kroos earlier this year, though they never moved for him, while Liverpool and Arsenal have also tracked his progress.

United’s interest fits with their recent Bundesliga focus under Christopher Vivell, with targets emerging from Germany throughout the summer.

For now, no formal talks have taken place with Stuttgart or the player’s camp, but the discussions inside United point to Stiller being seriously considered as the club weighs up a late midfield move.

United have ten days left to close out their window, and Amorim has been clear about the need for another addition in the middle of the park.