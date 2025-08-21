Man Utd will be ‘offered’ 53-cap France star after ‘violent’ bust-up

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United will be “offered” a cheap deal to sign a France star who’s available after a “violent” bust-up at his current club.

United have spent the latter stages of the summer window attempting to land a new midfielder. They have already addressed their issues up top, signing star attackers Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Each looked promising despite United losing their Premier League opener to Arsenal, but attempts to improve the midfield are still ongoing.

Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are two of the players currently being pursued, but the former will cost north of £100million, while the latter will command a £60million fee, and Crystal Palace are not interested in selling him.

But United could have a perfect opportunity dropped in their lap, as transfer insider Romano suggests previous target Rabiot, currently at Marseille, could be offered to them.

He said on YouTube: “Many of those who are close to Adrien Rabiot’s camp are proposing the opportunity to offer Rabiot to clubs, for example, also to Manchester United.

“He’s a player who was a target for Man United many years ago, and in recent years was never close. At the moment, guys, I’m not hearing anything concrete on Manchester United in negotiations for Rabiot.

“He is going to be offered to Manchester United and many other clubs as an opportunity for €15-20 million. But at the moment, again, it’s still an open situation. Let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Garnacho ‘Pr*ck Protection’ grants perfect transfer compromise for Man Utd and Chelsea

👉 Rasmus Hojlund sets Man Utd exit terms as Serie A club ‘intensifying’ pursuit

👉 Man Utd fans told they have the next Darwin Nunez as stinging verdict of £74m signing dropped

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has suggested the club have no choice but to put Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe on the transfer list following a violent exchange in the dressing room.

He said: “What happened was extremely serious and extremely violent, something I’ve never encountered before. We had to take a decision because what happened went way beyond what is acceptable in a football club, as it would be in any organisation.

“I wasn’t in the dressing room but the staff who were told me it was incredible, violent, aggressive and went beyond any limits.

“I think we all have enough experience to say we have never seen anything like it in a dressing room … Even in the worst punch-ups there are rules. Not in this case.”

Rabiot is said to have accused Rowe of a lack of commitment, before the pair insulted each other and the confrontation then turned physical.

READ MORE: Amorim picks out ‘dream target’ at Man Utd as Prem star wants switch