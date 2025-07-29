An agent has claimed that a Manchester United transfer collapsed after Old Trafford chiefs made a “very disrespectful” and “over the top” decision.

Man Utd are enduring a difficult summer transfer window as they have limited finances after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are great signings for the Red Devils, but they still need key upgrades in various positions before this summer’s transfer window closes.

United are playing catch-up on their Big Six rivals as INEOS inherited a mess when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his takeover of the Premier League giants at the start of 2023.

Ratcliffe and United’s recruitment team also struggled during their first summer window at Old Trafford in 2024 as they missed out on several targets.

France international Adrien Rabiot is one player they failed to sign as he joined Ligue Un outfit Marseille instead.

Rabiot became available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and was heavily linked with Man Utd, but they failed to come to terms as he eventually settled on a move to Marseille.

Last September, a report from Fabrizio Romano claimed a move to the Premier League was a “dream” for Rabiot, but this did not go through for one reason.

Romano explained: “As was widely reported throughout the summer, Rabiot also had other suitors. There were big, very big proposals from Turkey and Saudi but he only wanted to play in one of the European top leagues.

“The Premier League was his dream but his salary requests were considered too expensive.

“OM have been excellent at working behind the scenes and getting it done for a reduced salary, convincing Rabiot of their project. They worked hard behind the scenes and now he’s a Marseille player on a two-year contract.”

Now, Rabiot’s agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, has offered their side of the story. She has claimed that a move to Man Utd fell through after the midfielder was informed that his “salary will go down” after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League.

“But that, too, is completely false. That year, Adrien was ready to leave Juve, who had qualified for the Champions League, for Manchester United, who hadn’t,” Veronique said.

“We discussed the terms, and in the end, they said to me: ‘If we don’t qualify for the Champions League at the end of next season, Adrien’s salary will go down.’ I found that really over the top and very disrespectful.”

She added: “I said, ‘We’re stopping’. They thought it was a strategy to get more [money]. But no, it was a matter of principle, not money. Obviously, it surprised them. They’re not used to it.”