Rasmus Hojlund sets Man Utd exit terms as Serie A club ‘intensifying’ pursuit

Ramus Hojlund is one of the names linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund has opened the door to a Manchester United exit but told any potential suitor that a deal must have an obligation to buy.

The arrival of Benjamin Sesko looks to have been the final nail in the Dane’s United career and despite an initial desire to stay, the 22-year-old has now come around to the idea of leaving Old Trafford.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who said that Napoli, RB Leipzig and Milan are interested in the striker.

‘Rasmus Hojlund and his camp have made clear to Napoli, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and all clubs interested that he prefers loan with obligation to buy,” Romano said on X.

‘Hojlund always wanted to stay at Man United…

‘…but if he has to leave, want move to be guaranteed to feel total confidence.’

Hojlund only arrived in Manchester two years ago for a fee of £64m but has often looked out of place in the Premier League. He scored just four league goals in 32 matches last season and has only scored 26 in all 95 of his games for the club.

As to who is winning the race for his signature, reigning Serie A champions Napoli are reported to be the front runners.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said Antonio Conte’s side is ‘intensifying its contacts’ for the player and ‘after initial discussions, negotiations with Manchester United now appear to be in a more favourable phase for the Azzurri, who see a concrete opportunity to bring the Danish striker to Antonio Conte.’

However, the southern Italian club are reported to prefer a loan with an option to buy rather than Hojlund’s desired obligation.

Napoli also face competition from Serie A rivals Milan who submitted an offer of a £4.5m loan fee with an option to buy for £39m last week.

Hojlund was left out of the squad for United’s opening day defeat to Arsenal with manager Ruben Amorim saying he must “do what’s required” if he wants to be picked.

“At United, if you don’t do what’s required, a team-mate will take your place,” Amorim said. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve shown that if you deserve it, you play.”

“He has to fight for his place. We will see what’s going to happen in the market. Rasmus has the same characteristics as Ben, so sometimes we need to choose.”

