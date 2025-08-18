According to reports, Rasmus Hojlund is ‘close’ to leaving Manchester United, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed a significant update on Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd appear to have turned their attention to sanctioning exits after making Benjamin Sesko their fourth summer signing.

The arrival of Sesko looks to have sealed Hojlund’s fate as head coach Ruben Amorim looks to offload the striker after he was desperately poor for the Red Devils last season.

Hojlund is not part of Amorim’s plans at Man Utd as the head coach ‘sent a clear message’ to the forward by leaving him out of his squad for Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Arsenal.

Romano revealed on X: “Rasmus Højlund and Manchester United, it’s definitely over.

“Højlund won’t be part of Man United squad against Arsenal as club sends clear message pushing for his exit.

“United open to permanent and also loan deal, Højlund will assess his options — follows @lauriewhitwell.”

Hojlund is likely to be the next Man Utd player to leave as Football Insider are reporting that he is ‘closing in on an exit’ as a ‘new offer is to be accepted’.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains ‘very well-connected within the game’, has explained why he thinks Amorim has given up on Hojlund.

“Man United have been looking to sell Hojlund all summer,” Brown told Football Insider.

“From what I hear, they’ve decided they want to move him on, but they’re now aware they’re not going to get the sort of money they were originally looking for. So instead, they’ve decided they want to get him off the wage bill.

“There have been talks over a move to Italy on loan with a view to making the deal permanent. “They don’t want to leave it open-ended because then he comes back next year and they’ve got the same problem, they want it wrapped up after the loan.”

He continued: “But for now, clubs are willing to pay most of his wages to take him on loan and then the likelihood is they will sign him at the end of the deal.

“From United’s point of view and the player’s, it’s time to draw a line under it. It hasn’t worked out, he hasn’t been good enough.

“He’s an honest lad, and I’ve no doubt he could get better, but he hasn’t shown that at United. They’ve got other options in his position, so I expect this deal will be done if and when a new offer comes in for him.”

Jadon Sancho had also looked close to an exit amid interest from Serie A giants AS Roma, though Romano revealed on Monday that he has turned down the Italian side.

He said on X: “Jadon Sancho, currently not accepting AS Roma proposal and not even in talks with Besiktas now.

“No agreement between Sancho and Roma on personal terms, despite Man United ready to accept £20m bid.

“Besiktas deal in stand-by as Sancho won’t consider Turkey before September.”

He added: “More on Jadon Sancho. Besiktas called two weeks ago to ask for deal conditions… but since then, no fresh contacts took place.

“Besiktas remain willing to match Man United asking price but Sancho is not accepting a move to Turkey now.

“It can be an option only later on — with Turkish market closing on September 12.”