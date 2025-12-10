Man Utd head coach told he has ‘crocodile skin’ as ‘Amorim revolution’ is forecast

Former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy insists Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim must have “crocodile skin” to put up with all the criticism he gets.

The Red Devils took off in October with three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time under Amorim as there was hope among the Man Utd fanbase that the club was turning a corner under the Portuguese boss.

However, Man Utd have won just two of their last six matches against Crystal Palace and Wolves as they struggle once again for consistency.

Man Utd are up to sixth in the table and eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal despite only winning seven out of 15 matches this term.

Former Porto striker McCarthy, who worked at Man Utd as a coach between 2022 and 2024, has felt a lot of sympathy for Amorim during his time at Old Trafford and reckons the Portuguese head coach will soon implement his “revolution.”

McCarthy told Portuguese newspaper A Bola: “You know, I felt sorry for him because he arrived at United at a very difficult moment… new ownership, a new changing of the guard.

“The team were not playing at the level they should, but he arrived with a clear plan. This is what he wanted to achieve, and he stayed loyal to his philosophy.

“I mean, everyone criticised him, and it’s not easy to be in that position when you’re being criticised and the whole world is watching and judging.

“They were never going to get it right; the team were not good enough. But he was probably one of the only people who believed so strongly in himself.

“He turned it around, you know, and he has a strong character. He must have crocodile skin to stay strong and keep his philosophy.”

Many fans, former players and pundits urged Amorim to change his formation and tactics this season but Amorim has been adamant that it will make Man Utd successful in the long run.

McCarthy added: “He has made the players believe that what he is doing is right because the players are responding, and they are winning games.

“He beat Liverpool, he beat Chelsea. I’m happy with that. It’s good progress. So I’m looking forward to seeing the Ruben Amorim revolution in the near future.

“The players trust him now. You can see that in the way they press, the way they move the ball, the way they fight for each other. That comes from belief, and he gave them that belief.”