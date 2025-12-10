Rio Ferdinand tells Man Utd to make extraordinary ‘public’ offer for Liverpool star

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils should launch a “public” offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as a “joke”.

Salah accused the Reds of “throwing him under the bus” after starting three games in a row on the bench, while he insisted he had no relationship with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

His comments came after Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday with Slot and the Reds hierarchy taking the decision to leave him out of the squad for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan last night.

There have been rumours that Salah could now leave Liverpool in the January transfer window and Ferdinand has told Man Utd to make a cheeky bid of their own.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “There’s no way Mo Salah goes to Man United. I don’t I don’t think he’s got that trait in him that Wazza [Wayne Rooney] or [Carlos] Tevez had where he goes the extra mile.

“But yeah, I would make an offer, a public one as well! It would be unbelievable, wouldn’t it? It would be a joke.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Liverpool players don’t want Mohamed Salah to leave because he helps them win trophies.

“But I think he’s gone, it’s gone too far. Salah clearly thinks the manager has an ulterior motive and wants him out of the club.”

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has questioned the selection of Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz ahead of Salah in recent weeks.

Saunders told AceOdds.com: “As a player, I can put myself in Isak’s shoes because I went to Liverpool for a big transfer fee. And I understand the pressure he and Wirtz are under. But I can also relate to Slot as a manager, and I looked at Liverpool’s recent lineup without Salah and saw Gakpo starting. Is he better than Salah? Has Wirtz done better than Salah?

“Three months ago, I said he was the best player in the world when they won the league. Since then, he’s lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and his disguised passing, which is the best in the world.

“Salah would get in behind the left backs he faced, even though they knew what he wanted to do because they couldn’t read Trent’s passing or van Dijk’s diagonals.

“Right now, the front three isn’t working hard enough. It’s simple. They’re all talented players, but unless there’s a combined work rate, they’ll keep struggling. I’d also warn Wirtz not to expect to be a loose number ten who doesn’t have to dig in when we lose the ball. You’re playing for Liverpool.

“We don’t carry anyone. If you don’t want to work hard, go and play for someone else. They’ve got to learn quickly. The team that wins the league is the team that wins the ball back quickly.”