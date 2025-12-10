Klopp demands two Liverpool stars in Real Madrid rebuild with Reds ‘willing to pay’ for Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp is demanding two Liverpool players as Real Madrid look to persuade the former Reds boss to replace Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu, according to reports.

The La Liga giants lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo on Sunday with Williot Swedberg scoring both goals for the visitors at the Bernabeu, while Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras were sent off for the home side.

Alonso was already coming under pressure over his side’s performances this season and their latest poor display saw Real Madrid go four points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Real Betis 5-3 on Saturday.

Breaking from his usual cool energy, Alonso launched an astonishing tirade against the referee who oversaw Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Speaking after the match, Alonso said: “The referee’s decisions drove us crazy.

“The red to Carreras was something he was clearly looking for. He let Celta waste time, never even warned them about it, kept stopping play every time … I hated his performance.

“It got out of control.”

The defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga has set off alarm bells at the Bernabeu and there are rumours in the Spanish press that Alonso could be sacked if he loses to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp is understood to be their dream target with reports in Spain insisting that Alonso’s ‘dismissal could be made official on Thursday’.

The report adds: ‘Klopp has set a series of conditions for accepting the offer, one of which would be the freedom to lead squad planning. He would also demand several sales, as well as new signings, during January. In particular, he would need a center-back to compensate for the current departures.’

Klopp is demanding a new centre-back, a new midfielder and an attacker with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate a potential addition, while Real Madrid ‘could take advantage of Mohamed Salah’s current crisis at Liverpool’.

In another report from the same outlet, Liverpool are eyeing up a Real Madrid player with the Reds ‘willing to pay an astronomical sum’ for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

The report continues: ‘The Reds are looking to overhaul their squad, and one of their targets is the 22-year-old star. If he doesn’t improve, Florentino Perez may consider selling him, provided he recoups his initial investment.’

European football specialist Andy Brassell insists Klopp won’t end up at Real Madrid as it doesn’t make sense that he’d want to join the “mad house”.

“It won’t be Klopp,” Brassell said on talkSPORT.

“I would love to quit my cushy little number at Red Bull to go into that mad house.”

