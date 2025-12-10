Liverpool’s ‘biggest liability’ this season could reportedly end up remaining at the club and this would actually make perfect sense for all parties…

Most, if not all, of Liverpool‘s shining lights from last season have suffered major declines this term, with Konate (and childish Mohamed Salah) among the biggest examples.

Ahead of last season, Konate faced a year on the sidelines following Jarell Quansah’s breakout season in Jurgen Klopp’s final year, but Arne Slot’s brutal put-down of the youngster gave the Frenchman a reprieve that he grasped with both hands.

Konate put his previous injury issues behind him to shine alongside captain Virgil van Dijk as part of the best centre-back partnership in the Premier League last season, with their performances contributing to the Reds clinching their 20th title.

The 26-year-old’s best season to date for Liverpool provided a platform for him to kick on and eventually take Van Dijk’s mantle as the most important component of the club’s defence once the captain moves on, but he has instead gone backwards.

It has become clear in recent months that Konate is yet able to stand out alone in defence for an elite club, with the shaky defender struggling alongside the rest of Liverpool’s back line amid uncertainty at full-back and Van Dijk’s legs not syncing with his mind.

After the Leeds United game was the most recent example of Konate ‘costing Liverpool points’, a Mailboxer pointed out that he has been the club’s ‘biggest liability’ after ‘starting the season daydreaming about Real Madrid’.

Slot, too, hit out at Konate after the Leeds game, admitting the centre-back has been spending “too much” time at the “crime scene” this season.

This is as damning an indictment as you will get from Slot when speaking about a current Liverpool starter, but this criticism is overdue; Konate has been a shambles this season, made far too many mistakes and should have been dropped weeks ago.

Liverpool’s ineffective defence has certainly impacted Konate, but there is also an argument that transfer speculation has played a part in his decline.

For the first few months of this season, it looked inevitable that Konate would follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps and join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Liverpool deal next summer, but his poor form has reportedly put pay to his hopes of a dream move to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s justified decision to look elsewhere has opened the door to the defender sticking around at Liverpool, with Football Insider reporting that he ‘could still sign a new deal in the coming weeks in a shock twist’.

The report adds: ‘Sources have indicated to Football Insider that Liverpool are once again in “ongoing talks” with Konate over the possibility of a new deal as the all-important January window approaches on the horizon.

‘The 25-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club in Europe as soon as the January window opens, but it is understood that “there is still a chance” that he could extend his stay at Anfield.’

Despite all of the negativity surrounding Konate, a new deal would be an ideal outcome for all parties following Real Madrid’s decision to withdraw from the process.

Konate’s form will likely prohibit other upward transfers from Liverpool, so another few seasons at Anfield is likely the best he can hope for unless he prioritises money and heads to the Saudi Pro League.

For Liverpool, Konate’s decline may be put them off, but this and Real Madrid’s stance impact his negotiating power, so a new deal should be able to be struck within their wage structure.

Also, Konate, when he’s feeling confident and performing at his best, is a very good centre-back in the Premier League and it would be worth keeping him around at least as a strong third choice behind Van Dijk, who should not be an ever-present next season, and Marc Guehi, while Giovanni Leoni is also waiting in the wings. This extra competition can only be a benefit to drive him on to return to his best as well.