According to reports, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate could leave Liverpool in January as FSG would ‘accept an offer’ on one condition.

Salah’s future is uncertain heading into the winter transfer window.

Last season, Salah was one of the best players in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title and earn a new two-year contract, but he has suffered a major fall from grace this term.

The veteran forward has been ineffective in most of Liverpool’s matches this season and he has dropped to the bench for their last three Premier League games. He was brought on against Sunderland, but he did not play any minutes against West Ham and Leeds United.

And Salah made it clear after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United that he is far from happy with his current situation as he sensationally hit out at head coach Arne Slot.

Salah said: “I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” the Liverpool legend said. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

Therefore, Salah looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool at some point in 2026 and he could seal a long-awaited move to the Saudi Pro League in January.

A new report from The Sun claims Middle East side Al-Hilal are the ‘most likely’ side to ‘launch a bid’ for Salah and they are ‘confident’ of signing him in a ‘cut-price’ deal.

The report claims:

‘A number of clubs remain interested, but Al-Hilal, who signed Darwin Nunez from Anfield in the summer, are seen as the most likely to launch a move. Any deal, however, would fall well short of what was on offer to Liverpool two years ago, when bids from the Saudi Pro League peaked at £150million. ‘With Salah two years older and having made his feelings about the Reds staff and board abundantly clear, Saudi clubs are confident of a cut-price deal.’

Konate could also leave Liverpool in January as he is in the final year of his contract and has been heavily criticised for his poor form this season.

Football Insider have reported that the Reds have set their price to sell Konate in January if they land a suitable replacement as they would ‘accept an offer’.

The report explains: ‘Liverpool will accept an offer of around £15million for Ibrahima Konate in January if they can sign a replacement, sources have told Football Insider.

‘Marc Guehi was extremely close to becoming a Liverpool player in the summer, and a strong interest in the defender remains at Anfield.’