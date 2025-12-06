FIFA and Gianni Infantino are forcing World Cup boycotts and can get in the bin after the Donald Trump love-in.

Meanwhile, ‘spineless’ Manchester United and their ‘spineless’ owner need to get rid of Ruben Amorim. and Liverpool are counting the cost of Luis Diaz’s departure.

FIFA can go f*** themselves

We all knew this was going to happen, but seeing some of this on the TV is just fucking disgusting. How can a supposedly apolitical organisation behave this way and get away with it?

There is nothing that the average football fan can do about it, because Infantino will get reelected regardless of his arse licking because he has figured out how to milk money from the despot lead dictatorships, which finds its way to the countries (and individuals) who cast the votes for FIFA President.

It’s corruption, in real time, live on TV, and there is fuck all we can do about it.

I for one am going to boycott anything FIFA related until this lickspittle is gone. I want England (and Canada, as I am now a citizen here too) to do well and I’ll read reports but I’m not paying anything to anyone associated with them or any broadcasters. I am not sure who the sponsors are but I’ll boycott and/or move my custom from them (one is normally Budweiser, and I wouldn’t drink that piss anyway).

This is a complete disgrace. I should be shocked, but I’m not. I’m just so fucking angry.

A, LFC, Montreal

‘Bun FIFA’

Dear Editor,

Being old-ish, 50 this year, I have seen some real smug dick moves in my life. These include religious fanatics suggesting a lack of praying caused my sister’s cancer (she is fine now), Piers Morgan and Mailbox Stewie

But the icing on the proverbial c@nty-cake has just been applied by FIFA’s very own, king of smug, Infantino. In a epically imaginative money shot ending months of tantric stimulation of The Trump, the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize has been awarded. To DT himself.

Now, I have no desire to dive into Trump’s credibility in earning a peace prize, only FIFA’s credibility in awarding one.

If football wasn’t sickening enough, we have reached peak. I can’t see any way back. The gulf between fans, clubs, players and the management is cemented. They officially have nothing to do with football anymore, beyond milking it for cash. Surely we can do a crowd-funded alternative. This is a self-anointed organised that only exists because domestic leagues subscribe to them.

Some people will call me racist because I lay the blame at Infantino who identifies as a minority economic migrant, but I think it’s time someone said what we are all thinking. And I’ll put it in the words of my son: ‘bun FIFA’. And he is right.

Alexander

World Cup boycott

Probably gonna start boycotting the World Cup now. Freaking bummer.

Jess (Tampa Florida)

The Scotland draw

The last time Scotland played in the World Cup was 1998. I have fond memories, even if we did lose to Morocco and Brazil. Anyway, can’t wait for 2026 and Scotland’s games against…oh balls.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

AmorimOut# of ‘spineless’ Man Utd

The last time United were a dominant and successful side was under Sir Alex. This isn’t news.

Yes there have been some periods since when things looked brighter but none of them stuck, either because the manager wasn’t actually suited or the guys in the ties thought they could get someone better before the work was finished. (Has any club sacked a manager right after winning a trophy, let alone twice?)

But the point is, there is a model and profile for a successful United, for the United way. Would it be so crazy to try and recruit against that archetype?

When Liverpool sought to replace Klopp they cast aside unsuitable options that were different and went with similar in Slot, and – setting aside the question of whether he can have the time to rebuild an aging Liverpool – got another league title out of it. Why? Because at the very least he didn’t rip up the entire team first. Wholesale change is a stupid plan, it throws out a decade of planning and youth recruitment. Evolution not revolution.

So, what is the Sir Alex profile? In my very humble opinion, it is four fold.

First, a focus on attack with numbers, width and pace. Second, develop and support players through the academy or at least at a stage of development where they can be moulded into suitable players who understand the club. Third, fill gaps with quality and add cover to rotate where they can’t be filled by academy players. Fourth, adapt to the game – both within matches and the overall changes to trends in play – and to the players available.

Instead United have a guy who does literally none of the above, while also throwing his players under the bus. Like a Wish version of Jose but without the results. He is the anti-Fergie in every single way. No amount of time or money will change the trajectory under his “guidance”. You think signing Anderson and Wharton sees Bruno dropped or moved back to 10…? Former jewel in the crown and nailed on #6 for England and United can’t get a kick, but two guys he beat to a call up will? Interesting…

But I don’t blame him. He didn’t want the job and is fundamentally unsuited to it, having only ever known small clubs in a 3 team league (and still managed to come 4th lol). The blame lies squarely with Sir Rat, who in his ego ignored the advice of his own experts and now finds his balls too shrivelled to act while the member of the 115 club that encouraged this move sits on his brown envelopes next to him. I guess it’s easier to sack tea ladies.

Spineless owner. Spineless manager. Spineless captain. Result, a spineless team. Good luck with that.

(A tired and irritated old) Badwolf (appears)

Luis Diaz-less Liverpool

On one of the podcasts I listen had a listener question sent in regarding how awful most pundits predictions for this season have been. Barry Glendenning partially responded by saying he doubts any of the listeners would have got it right either, which I thought completely misses the point that being professionals, as in getting paid to pontificate on all things football, the bar should be set higher. But it’s funny how for most football pundits, what they say really doesn’t matter. The flip and flop on topics weekly.

Which brings me to the main point which is that it is the less well known ‘analysts’ that do a much better job at not just showing what is happening to a team but also communicating it better.

Case in point was a recent video by Adam Cleary on Liverpool. His main point was that Liverpool are desperately missing Luiz Diaz. He showed how well Liverpool pressed and counter-pressed with Diaz last season. Often the trigger. Both Diaz and Szobozslai together coordinated the press which gave Liverpool control of the game. It makes sense, as while Liverpool are continuing to create chances, more than their opponents in most games, they are regularly losing control of midfield – leading to goal scoring opportunities. It’s easy to blame the defence and this backs up Slot’s point that defence is a team effort. Adam’s analysis even fits the eye test. Watching the Sunderland match you could see how Liverpool seemed so disorganized when attempting to counter press. Gakpo, while he might track back better than Salah, just never seems to inject any pace or close down opponents quickly enough. Wirtz is still learning the system but has been used in so many different areas, would be hard to nail it down. Diaz is a ball of energy. Always willing to run at opponents with or without the ball. Even Nunez would run down opponents. And it also showed why moving Szoboslai anywhere else is only going to make Liverpool worse.

It surprises me we haven’t seen Ekitike used on the left in place of Gakpo, as he looks more willing and capable.

But it does strike me that they should have tried harder to retain Diaz than they did.

But back to the podcast and there was one funny line. When discussing Salah, one of them said “it’s not often you would hear, Afcon can’t come soon enough!”

Paul McDevitt

The ‘worst’ Liverpool exposing ‘rubbish’ Premier League

Sorry to Rich, AFC and Garry Vance but you’re desperately trying to find bitterness in my email where there’s none at all. Perhaps reflects your own insecurities about your own teams. Or some weird desperation for validation from strangers on the internet? You’re not the only ones don’t worry chaps.

Here is the point; Liverpool are awful. Negative goal difference should help that statement past the statistical test. If you need other metrics how about losing 9 of the last 12 games…I have a load of statistics but those alone are fairly damning ones.

A team so bad that it’s being beaten regularly and outscored should not be near the top 4. The top 4 used to be a measure of quality; look at how good the Spurs and Everton teams were that broke in the seasons Liverpool finished outside during the old school big 4 times. It’s not nostalgia they were genuinely excellent teams.

So if this variant of Liverpool, as bad on paper and on the eye as they are is near the top 4 the only conclusion is that every other teams in the league must be rubbish or hilariously inconsistent. Take it as a slight on your team because of course all narrative is biased in modern media but there’s unfortunately a kernel of truth in it that should pass the smell test for everyone.

This is the worst Liverpool team in a decade, the worst Man City in a decade, Chelsea are still trying to work out how they spent £1bn on a champions league winning side and managed to make them worse. Spurs are nowhere near their peak sides post Bale and Kane. Man Utd, don’t even. Are Villa the only big team that look better this season than last? They’re coming from a lower base though.

So with all that in mind it’s reasonable enough to conclude the league is of a low standard. More fun for neutrals? Sure. Arsenal to romp to the title unimpeded? Yes and no shame in that. They didn’t make everyone else shit. But it’s no use pretending they’re going toe to toe with a Klopp Liverpool or Pep Man City to win the thing. They could probably even stop tactical fouling and faking injuries and still win the league with a month to spare. Why risk it though when the football is so fun to watch.

Minty, LFC

Man Utd Cleared Deadwood XI

Challenge accepted from Nic in yesterday’s mailbox to develop a “Cleared Deadwood XI” for Man Utd.

Going with a back 4, because I’m not Amorim and married to a specific formation.

GK – David de Gea (comfortably beats out Andre Onana)

RB – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

CB – Victor Lindelof

CB – Axel Tuanzebe (? – struggling to think of another CB who was cleared out)

LB – Alvaro Carreras

CM – Scott McTominay

CM – James Garner

RW – Antony

LW – Marcus Rashford

ST – Mason Greenwood

ST – Cristiano Ronaldo

Subs:

Dean Henderson

Willy Kambwala (only other defender I can think of)

Fred

Jadon “freedom fighter” Sancho

Alejandro Garnacho

Romelu Lukaku

Rasmus Hojlund

Anthony Elanga

Paul Pogba

Christian Eriksen

Weak at CB, but otherwise can easily see this team beating the current United side.

Jim (Vancouver)